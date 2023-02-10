While a lot of readers might be laser-focused on the upcoming planting season, there are others (and maybe you’re among them) who are dreaming of those hot and hazy days of summer and the intoxicating smell of freshly cut hay.
For haymakers these are the best of times. Across the Midwest, hay and livestock prices remain strong, while hay tool makers have been busy adding new models and bells and whistles, all with the goal of helping you put up better-quality hay and more of it.
Case IH has announced upgrades to their popular standard and premium series round balers and have added the new HD Pro series line — a beefier, more-productive line designed for demanding conditions and high output producers.
The new Case IH RB6 HD Pro series balers are engineered to better handle wet, heavy silage, operate at higher speeds and produce high annual bale counts. The new series also offers fewer moving parts and chains, making for lower overall maintenance and improving uptime.
New features also include a heavy-duty drive system, a beefed-up main gear box and an extra-wide 82-inch pickup for handling large windrows. What’s more — operators can now set both core and outer densities from the cab to match desired bale density and storage needs.
The Case IH RB565 Premium round balers also got a few nice updates, including a new heavy-duty drive option with larger chains and sprockets, a larger main gear box, and higher capacity cut-out clutch. The result? More reliability, uptime.
For producers who don’t need the high capacity of the premium or new Pro series models, the new RB456A standard round baler, features a 30% wider pickup, a stuffer feeding system and an upgraded wrapping system.
“These new baler options will help producers gain even higher quality hay, along with a significant increase in productivity,” said Brian Spencer, Case IH hay and forage equipment marketing manager.
In other hay tool news, John Deere has introduced the L341R High-Density Large Square Baler to its lineup, capable of producing 3x4 high-density bales.
The L341R baler has increased plunger force, tension panel pressure, and a bale chamber 18 inches longer than previous models to help provide extra pressure on the bales, producing tighter, denser bales.
Previous 3x4 baler models were able to produce bales weighing up to 925 pounds. The new L341R can form bales weighing up to 1,200 pounds, around a 30% increase.
“With higher density bales, there will be fewer bales to pick up and move, leading to less in-field compaction,” says Chase Milem, marketing manager at John Deere. “And with fewer bales to pick up, this baler helps save time, labor, and fuel, and ensure transportation trucks are loaded with as much hay as possible.
John Deere is also making new Bale Documentation technology available on its large square balers. The Bale Doc application helps farmers track bale weight and moisture and track that data within the John Deere Operations Center for analysis and permanent record keeping.
“Gathering bale yield data may offer farmers insights into irrigation frequencies and water-volume applied,” says Milem. “It also can improve nutrient application plans and provide an estimate on the volume of residue removed from a field.”
And lastly, some good news for die-hard New Holland enthusiasts. The company has revamped its legendary Discbine line of mower-conditioners.
The Discbine PLUS Series includes four new center-pivot models developed for the needs of today’s hay producers – with new features that increase output and boost hay quality by preserving valuable feed nutrients. The new Discbine Plus models range from a maneuverable
10-ft., 1-in. cut to an acre-taming 16-ft., 6-in. cutting width.
All Discbine PLUS models now offer the MowMax II PLUS disc cutter bar, which has been re-engineered to deliver cleaner cutting and higher capacity. A quick-change knife system speeds maintenance and repairs.
The cutterbar comes equipped with longer knives that offer faster tip speeds. This slimmer cutterbar improves cut quality, while a 30% lower cutting height increases yields in down, tangled conditions.
“The Discbine PLUS models have bold, new styling and yellow accents to signify commercial-grade performance. They’re built with the same DNA, durability, and superior quality that customers know and expect, but we’ve focused on enhanced cutting and swath controls for greater overall performance,” said Jordan Milewski, conventional hay tools marketing manager for New Holland Ag.
The new models also feature ShockPRO disc drive hubs that absorb impacts to protect drive components, and which offer fast replacement in the field.
For optimal conditioning and fast dry down, the Wide-Dry conditioning system is sized for each model to deliver uniform conditioning and smooth crop flow. Conditioning system options include rubber rolls or steel rolls with proven torsion bar pressure system for non-stop mowing. Flail conditioning is available for grass hay.
“Discbine PLUS models can make narrow windrows as small as 3-feet wide or up to 8-feet wide for fast drying with the two widest models,” Milewski said.
Looking ahead, dealers ought to have stronger hay tool inventories as we move into the 2023 season. But if you’re thinking of upgrading — or replacing an older machine — don’tdilly dally. See your dealer now– and put your name on some fresh iron before it’s spoken for.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.