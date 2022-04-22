New cabs put comfort, connectivity out front

With planting in high gear, you are spending a lot of time in the tractor cab — cruising along at speeds that would knock prior generations off their feet.
And while auto-steer systems, suspended cabs and air-ride seats have lessened the stress and fatigue of long days afield, a 12-hour shift still can be down-right exhausting, especially at night, or if you’re flying over heavy residue, rough and uneven ground.
Developments in cab design are rocketing comfort, control and connectivity to new heights.
Just take a gander at the new Horizon Ultra Cab from New Holland. This is not your grandad’s Sound-Gard cab.
Introduced last fall on New Holland’s upgraded T7 Heavy Duty row-crop tractors, the Horizon Ultra cab is more spacious — 8% larger than prior models. The enlarged frame allows for extra storage, including a 12-liter cooled compartment (which just might eliminate that Igloo cooler).
New Holland also upgraded the climate control system with 35% more capacity for more precise, consistent temperature control. And how about a new suspended Auto Comfort seat that extracts moisture on hot days or warms up on a frosty morning?
People are also reading…
“The T7 HD might seem the same from outside, but it’s totally new inside: just 2% of parts are carry-overs from the previous model,” explained Oscar Baroncelli, New Holland global tractor lead. “It is more connected than ever and the quietest in the industry with just 66 dBA.”
The American Society of Agriculture and Biological Engineers recently awarded the new Horizon Ultra cab with an AE50 award as one of the top 50 new ag technologies for 2022.
A large 12-inch IntelliView display and new SideWinder Ultra arm provide easy control. Plus, the controls can be configured and customized to match the operator’s references.
In this app- and device-driven world, operators can bring their digital life on board effortlessly, as their mobile device automatically connects to the screen and can be operated from a button on the armrest.
The T7 Heavy-Duty also introduces the next-generation PLM Intelligence, a step forward in New Holland’s Precision Land Management strategy, marking a shift to Ag 4.0 where producers plan all operations in advance, then manage in real time the functions and performance of each machine.
Other tractor makers have also been busy with major cab updates.
AGCO’s Fendt unit recently debuted its advanced FendtOne operator station to the North American market where it will be available for the new Fendt 900 Gen 7 Series, 1000 Gen 3 Series as well as the 700 Series Tractors.
“The philosophy behind the FendtONE operator station is its simple design and function,” said David Soliday, AGCO senior tactical marketing manager for tractors. “Fendt has delivered technology that is easy to use by incorporating setup of all the tractor and implement functions through an intuitive touchscreen system.”
At the heart of FendtOne is a 12-inch LED touchscreen display mounted on the armrest, connecting the operator to all tractor functions. A second optional 12-inch display recessed into the roof liner can be pulled down when needed. The two displays are synchronized. Combined, these features provide more than four times the display area than the previous operating system, according to Fendt.
Plus, there’s a 10-inch digital dashboard behind the steering column that lets operators monitor engine RPMs, speed, fuel level and other functions.
“The added display area is important for farmers who want to monitor many of Fendt’s smart farming programs, including ISOBUS for variable rate control or implement management, guidance, and more,” Soliday said.
In addition to the displays, there’s a new multifunction joystick and customizable control buttons built into a redesigned right-hand armrest, putting all functions within arm’s reach.
With Fendt Connect telematics, it also is able to share data back and forth from the cab to the office or dealership in real time.
“If a farmer is interested in monitoring machine hours, fuel consumption, machine location, whether it needs service or when it needs to refuel, Fendt-ONE can simplify those tasks,” Soliday says. “It will also share error codes so the issue can be corrected right away.”
Finally, if you’re looking for a simple, down-to-earth sanctuary, you just might find it in the new 8S Series row-crop tractors from Massey-Ferguson. A unique Protect-U cab design creates a 9.4-inch gap between the engine and the cab, reducing cab noise and vibration, and making it one of the quietest in the market today. It also greatly improves visibility and comfort, according to the company.
“Massey Ferguson designed this line of tractors to be straightforward and dependable using direct input from farmers,” Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America, said. “With a spacious cab, less noise and vibration, and better visibility, Massey Ferguson sets up growers for a comfortable yet productive season with less downtime.”
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.