What’s new in four-wheel-drives?

If farm equipment were an item on a lunch menu, the big-shouldered four-wheel-drives would be the roast beef sandwich and mashed potatoes — smothered with gravy. Awesome, down-to-earth, belly-pleasing power! And with fall seeding and tillage work at hand, it’s time to unleash these acre-eating workhorses.
Today’s new four-wheel-drives offer greater horsepower, more transmission choices, a higher number of wheel and track options, and all-new cab options that deliver more comfort, and connectivity.
Take the new four-wheel-drive Versatile models, recently introduced by Winnipeg- based Buhler Industries. The company has rolled out three new large-frame models offering more power and a long list of updates designed to boost performance and comfort.
The new models, the 530 (530-rated hp), 580 (580-rated hp) and 620 with 616-rated hp, offer an upgraded transmission, more-advanced hydraulics and have a larger cooling package designed to improve airflow and cooling capacity.
The new transmission — a heavy-duty CAT TA 22 powershift — offers smoother shifts, and greater clutch capacity which boosts torque by as much as 10%, providing more power to the ground. The center-located hydraulic stack features six hydraulic connections to better meet the demands of today’s wide-working air seeders.
The new Versatile machines get their power from a 15-liter X15 Cummins engine. This power plant — favored for difficult industrial and ag applications — delivers a 10% power bulge at 2,100 RPM and up to a 45% torque rise — extra lugging power to help operators keep pace in difficult terrain, tough soils and conditions.
And if fall field works finds you working well into the wee hours, a new 21-light, Deluxe Plus package provides more than 45,000 lumens giving you stadium-like lighting so you can enjoy the night shift with less fatigue.
Big green also introduced important updates to its 9 Series four-wheel-drives for the 2022 model-year — improvements which promise to help producers make the most of tight planting, tillage and seeding windows.
Topping the list of new features is a more powerful Deere Power Tech 13.6 L diesel used on the models ranging from 390 to 590 horsepower. The new engine is now in base equipment on all three 9 Series configurations: the wheel 9R, two-track 9RT and four-track 9RX.
“Farmers will appreciate the added low-end torque and lugging ability of the all-new, John Deere PowerTech 13.6 L diesel engine,” said Ryan Jardon, Deere product marketing manager. “... This engine runs with 50% less engine noise, and offers easier routine maintenance. Our largest tractors, the 9R 640 and 9RX 640, are powered by a Cummins 15 L diesel engine.”
The undercarriage, axle and front-frame components were beefed up to help handle the extra horsepower, resulting in added weight and ballast which helps put more power to the ground.
And for the power-hungry, select 9 Series tractors can be ordered with hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM) which delivers up to 50 extra horsepower.
“It’s the perfect performance boost when pulling equipment through tough terrain or over large hills, or with high hydraulic demands, such as air-seeding rigs,” Jardon said.
Hydraulic IPM is available on the 9RT 570 and 9R/9RX 590 and 640 Tractors.
All 9 Series tractors come equipped from the factory with Automation 4.0 capabilities, a package which includes JDLink connectivity, integrated StarFire 6000 GPS receiver, Generation 4 CommandCenter display and AutoTrac guidance.
The new Deere four-wheel-drives are also fitted with a cab offering more storage, more USB ports and better connectivity. And for those who like the media experience found in late-model trucks, an optional 6.5-inch touchscreen satellite radio can be added that’s smartphone ready to use voice commands or integrated controls to get directions, make calls, listen to music or send and receive messages.
Three two-track 9RT models are available ranging from 470 to 570 horsepower and feature the industry exclusive AirCushion walking beam suspension that improves ride quality. Four models of John Deere 9RX four-track tractors are available ranging from 490 to 640 horsepower.
We’ll plan to cover more from other brands in upcoming columns.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.