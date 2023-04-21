Been running the planter tractor over the past couple of weeks or so? How fast were you putting seed in the ground — 8-, 10-mph, higher? Remember just a few years back your knuckles would turn white just bumping the speed up to 6 mph.
You can credit today’s Talladega-like speeds to all the advancements in planter tech over the past couple decades or so. Hydraulic down pressure. Electric meter drive. Speed tubes. The list goes on.
And yet, manufacturers continue to tweak, enhance and refine — all with the goal of helping growers make the most of ever-tighter planting windows, while delivering pinpoint placement. And the precision evolution marches on.
To that end, planter makers used the media-saturated National Farm Machinery Show held in February to launch their latest offerings. That includes Kinze, which debuted two new planter models for the 2024 season, both featuring the company’s new 5000 Series row unit — a newly engineered cast unit which promises to let you cover more acres, with higher seeding accuracy and less daily maintenance.
Initially, the row unit will be offered on Kinze’s new 5900 and 5700 planter models, both of which can be equipped with Kinze’s Blue Vantage display and Blue Drive, Kinze’s electric drive system which supports planting speeds up to 12 miles per hour.
If you’re someone who doesn’t look forward to daily maintenance chores — you’re going to like the row unit’s greaseless gauge wheel arms, maintenance- free parallel arms and an outside disc opener scraper that promises longer wear life.
“Our new 5000 Series row unit is built to run longer and stronger, while providing increased protection for farmers’ investment,” said Kinze president Susanne Veatch. “It elevates precision and performance to the next level, providing farmers with more planting control and efficiency.”
The new planters will replace Kinze’s current 4905 and 4705 models with the same configurations. The 5900 will be available in 24-row, 30-inch; 16-row, 30-inch; and 12-row, 30-inch configurations. The 5700 will be offered in 36-row, 20-inch, and 24-row, 30-inch versions, as well as a 24-row, 20-inch narrow row planter.
In addition to the new row unit, the new 24-row, 20-inch 5700 planter will also come in a new 40-foot, three-section frame configuration that offers 30 degrees of terrain-following wing flex. It also offers front-mounted, high-flotation tires, a rear- facing transport camera, and new work lights.
Big Red has also been busy adding to its popular Early Riser planter family, recently introducing the 2110 Rigid model and an updated 2150 model to its 2000 series lineup. Both machines will be available for the 2024 season.
The 2150 Early Riser planter updates include a hefty increase in liquid fertilizer capacity — increasing from 400 to 540 gallons on all 12-, 16- and 24-row 2150 models. The increased capacity reduces refills and minimizes the need for tractor-mounted tanks.
Available in six- and eight-row configurations with 30-, 36-, 38- and 40-inch spacings, the new 2110 planter was designed with small-field operations, bedded crops and strip-till applications in mind. Its lightweight design and lower hydraulic demands make it ideal for smaller horsepower tractors.
The new 2110 model features a beefy 7x7-inch main frame, providing plenty of backbone for the row-units which can be equipped with pneumatic or hydraulic row unit down pressure, further enhancing planting accuracy in tough conditions.
“With the 2110 and 2150 Early Riser planters, we continue to offer accurate technology along with a durable, dependable design — all while expanding the possibilities available to growers,” said David Brennan, Case IH planter marketing manager.
And in a move which carries on the White Planter heritage, AGCO’s Massey Ferguson brand is now offering the VE Series planters — a family of planters which include rigid and folding-frame planters to narrow transport and track models.
“The VE Series planters continue a long tradition of delivering accurate planting with minimal downtime, wear or required maintenance,” says Arthur Santos, marketing manager for seeding and tillage at AGCO. “These are the latest in the evolution of planting solutions from AGCO, and they feature a redesigned, more durable row unit plus the opportunity to add many Precision Planting technologies right at the factory.”
VE Series is available in a variety of row-unit and spacing combinations, including six, eight, 12, 16, 23, 24 and 36 rows and spacings of 15, 20, 22, 30, 36, 38 and 40 inches.
Growers will likely appreciate the synergies with AGCO’s Precision Planting unit.
“Many VE Series planter models come from the factory with Precision Planting products — including vSet2 meters, vDrive electronic drive, Delta Force and the 20/20Gen3 monitor — already installed,” Santos says.
The VE Series planters can be configured with individual 3-bushel hoppers or a 90-bushel central-fill system. Depending on the model, 300-, 500- and 750-gallon liquid fertilizer tanks are available, as are dry fertilizer and insecticide delivery. And if you’re looking for the ultimate in planter capacity, choose the VE Series track version and you’ll enjoy 150-bushel central-fill capacity and two 750-gallon liquid fertilizer tanks. How’s that for stretching the limits of planter productivity?
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.