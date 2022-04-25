Economist leads FAPRI efforts on 10-year outlooks

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri. He is a professor of agricultural and applied economics at MU.

FAPRI works to provide objective analysis of markets and policies in agriculture. Since its inception in 1984, one of the primary purposes of FAPRI has been to provide decision makers with information about how changes in policies or market conditions affect the agricultural sector.

Westhoff is a native of Manchester, Iowa, and grew up on a family dairy farm. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science, earned a master’s degree in Latin American studies from the University of Texas, and then got his Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.

He served in the Peace Corps in Guatemala, and then worked with FAPRI at Iowa State University. From 1992 to 1996, he worked as an economist with the staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Westhoff joined FAPRI at MU in 1996 and has worked on a range of projects in the U.S., Europe, Africa and Latin America.

MFT: What is FAPRI and what types of things does it do?

WESTHOFF: The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute conducts analysis of agricultural markets and policies for policy makers and the public. We’re probably best known for our 10-year projections for agricultural markets, usually released in March each year. We use those baseline projections as a starting point for scenario analysis — how much difference does it make if there’s a change in the farm bill, a new trade agreement, a pandemic, a drought, or war in Europe?

MFT: How did FAPRI get started?

WESTHOFF: Abner Womack, Willi Meyers and Stan Johnson had the initial idea for FAPRI and got funding from Congress in the early 1980s to set up an institute at the University of Missouri and Iowa State University.

MFT: What goes into producing FAPRI’s baseline ag market outlooks?

WESTHOFF: We have a great team of analysts who use economic models and their expertise to try to make sense of agricultural markets. Each year, we put together a set of preliminary projections in November and get them reviewed by experts from USDA, other universities, private industry and institutions like FAPRI in other countries. Based on what we learn and the latest market information, we then prepare a revised set of projections in January. Each analyst focuses on one part of the picture — U.S. crop supplies, or the biofuel sector, for example. The effort takes a lot of preparation time, followed by a solid week of interaction among all the analysts and all the models to make sure we have an internally consistent set of projections that we can all stand behind.

Then we do what we call “stochastic analysis,” which takes into account the inherent uncertainty of agricultural markets, so we can talk not just about a single set of projections but a range of possible outcomes for everything from the price of corn to the cost to taxpayers of farm programs. That involves developing 500 related sets of 10-year projections for more than 2,000 variables — literally, more than 10 million numbers. Finally, we prepare a report summarizing it all and release it in March. We normally update the baseline in August once we know a bit more about the summer’s weather and other new developments. In years like this, when a lot has happened since January, we often update portions of our work long before August.

MFT: What are some of the benefits to producers of having a group like FAPRI providing information?

WESTHOFF: We provide a reliable source of information and analysis. We may not always know the right answers, but when we’re asked a question, we do our best to provide our best estimates given available information. We try hard to be objective, and we’re proud that our analysis is trusted by people who are often on opposite sides of political debates.

