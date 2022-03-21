Extension effort highlights ‘acts of neighboring’

David Burton is a county engagement and community development specialist for University of Missouri Extension, based in Springfield.

In 2021, Burton had the idea to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day with a “1,000 Acts of Neighboring” challenge for Greene County, Missouri. The county far surpassed that goal, and there were 5,731 acts of neighboring submitted statewide.

Burton says it was encouraging to be part of the project and see so many people working to be good neighbors. He has plans to do it again in 2022.

MFT: What was the 1,000 Acts of Neighboring challenge?

BURTON: I define neighboring as the art and skill of building relationships with the people who live in the closest proximity to you. The neighboring challenge was my attempt in 2021 to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day in Greene County. This was the third year I’ve worked to promote the holiday. In 2021, the goal was to get 1,000 “acts of neighboring” reported via our website, and the best examples would be recognized.

At the end of Good Neighbor Week in Missouri, we had 5,731 acts of neighboring submitted from across the state by nearly 100 groups and individuals. In Greene County, residents documented 2,433 acts of neighboring. Some individuals and groups went all-in on this neighboring idea and helped us exceed our goal.

The 2022 Good Neighbor Week will look different and have a goal of 10,000 Acts of Neighboring. I’m pushing for more recognition of Missouri Good Neighbor Week. I also want to put more effort into helping groups or businesses do customer and community events that can reach more people statewide.