Extension effort highlights ‘acts of neighboring’

David Burton is a county engagement and community development specialist for University of Missouri Extension, based in Springfield.
In 2021, Burton had the idea to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day with a “1,000 Acts of Neighboring” challenge for Greene County, Missouri. The county far surpassed that goal, and there were 5,731 acts of neighboring submitted statewide.
Burton says it was encouraging to be part of the project and see so many people working to be good neighbors. He has plans to do it again in 2022.
MFT: What was the 1,000 Acts of Neighboring challenge?
BURTON: I define neighboring as the art and skill of building relationships with the people who live in the closest proximity to you. The neighboring challenge was my attempt in 2021 to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day in Greene County. This was the third year I’ve worked to promote the holiday. In 2021, the goal was to get 1,000 “acts of neighboring” reported via our website, and the best examples would be recognized.
At the end of Good Neighbor Week in Missouri, we had 5,731 acts of neighboring submitted from across the state by nearly 100 groups and individuals. In Greene County, residents documented 2,433 acts of neighboring. Some individuals and groups went all-in on this neighboring idea and helped us exceed our goal.
The 2022 Good Neighbor Week will look different and have a goal of 10,000 Acts of Neighboring. I’m pushing for more recognition of Missouri Good Neighbor Week. I also want to put more effort into helping groups or businesses do customer and community events that can reach more people statewide.
MFT: What are some examples of things people did to be a good neighbor?
BURTON: I am out to change the narrative about neighboring in the American culture and across Missouri. A “good neighbor” is not someone who is quiet and leaves their neighbors alone. Instead, a good neighbor is someone who is actively engaged in their neighborhood and community and in building positive relationships with others.
As part of our neighboring challenge, we gave out awards to some of the best examples statewide and in the communities of Greene County. Here are a few of my favorites.
- D&L Florist (Houston, Mo.) distributed 2,850 individual roses to neighbors in and around Houston in celebration of National Good Neighbor Day
- Milton and Judith Moore (Agency, Missouri) prepared 13 quarts of homemade Hot Cocoa Mix. They distributed the quarts to their nearest neighbors with instructions and a note celebrating National Good Neighbor Day.
- Elaine Montgomery (Springfield, Missouri) organized a “Socialize & Safe Disposal” event in north Springfield with donuts, coffee, and lemonade for the 95 who attended. Neighbors could bring documents like old bank statements and outdated confidential paperwork for professional and secure shredding.
- Diana Simpson in Ash Grove provided materials to four of her neighbors to assemble an emergency first aid kit for the home.
- The neighbors of Buck Van Hooser in Ash Grove — David Hawkins, Joe and Mary Hawkins, Mike and Dena Coale, and Travis Underwood — performed yard and fieldwork for a neighbor while he was recovering from cancer.
- Linda Dunn and her husband, of Republic, purchased 10 bags of flavored popcorn, made cards to attach, and delivered them to the 10 closest neighboring homes, including three new to the neighborhood. This is the third year they have participated in National Good Neighbor Day.
MFT: How can acts of neighboring help build strong rural communities?
BURTON: This neighboring project aims to encourage the development of engaged neighbor relationships, foster healthy neighborhoods, develop grassroots leaders, and fund neighborhood connectors in under-served communities. There is an abundance of research on this subject. Knowing your immediate neighbors can decrease crime where you live by 60%. Knowing your neighbors can improve your physical and mental health in several ways. One example is that chronic loneliness has the same physical impact as smoking one pack of cigarettes a day. Taking steps to get to know your neighbors can lead to discovering new skills and abilities in you and your neighbors. That often leads to more community volunteerism and leadership.
Americans are a consumer culture, so people ask: What is in it for me even with something like this? For some, it is the idea of improved health. Many studies demonstrate the importance of social interaction and its positive impacts on health. For some, their motivation is that they are tired of being lonely and isolated. We have a growing epidemic of loneliness in this nation, and the answers may be right next door! Other people embrace this idea because they understand that they can positively impact their neighborhood, which can then impact their community. Starting ultra-local is much more effective. Subdivisions where neighboring is done well see lower crime rates, improved resale values and help for neighbors that need it.
MFT: What has been the most rewarding part of this experience for you?
BURTON: The most exciting part has been seeing the interest in neighboring grow in southwest Missouri. Every opportunity to speak on the subject is a chance to get someone excited about adopting engaged neighboring practices. These small steps forward will all make a difference. Scientist Steve Maier expressed a rule of physics in this way: “Significant change will occur with minimal force if applied over an extended period of time.” I have found that neighboring is a slow “Crockpot” type of process. ...
But seeing more people talking about and trying to be an engaged neighbor is the best part. Last week standing in line at the grocery store, I heard a customer compliment the checker. I didn’t hear the response of the checker, but the customer ended with, “This is Republic. We are all working on being good neighbors here.” That was encouraging!
MFT: Where can people learn more?
BURTON: To learn more about our “Engaged Neighbor” program or the impact of neighboring, go to extension.missouri.edu or contact burtond@missouri.edu or 417-881-8909. “Becoming an Engaged Neighbor” and “Missouri Good Neighbor Week” pages can also be found on Facebook. National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 this year.