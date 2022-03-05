Family farmers fight for a future against unfair practices

Even though the cards are often stacked against us, farmers are the ultimate optimists. I’m a fourth-generation cattle and grain farmer, and, right now, I’m optimistic that, for the first time since Teddy Roosevelt with the Packer and Stockers Act of 1921, we have a president that is trying to take on corporate control of our farm and food system.
Why is this necessary? JBS, Cargill, Tyson and National Beef (Marfrig) control 85% of the beef market; four meatpackers control 54% of the poultry market; and four meatpackers — JBS, Smithfield, Tyson and Hormel — control 70% of the pork market. JBS and Marfrig are Brazilian, and Smithfield is Chinese. Just this month, JBS is paying $52.5 million to settle a price-fixing lawsuit accusing JBS and other meatpacking companies of conspiring to limit supply in order to inflate prices and boost profit. Included in this antitrust litigation are Cargill Inc, National Beef Packing Company and Tyson Foods Inc.
The biggest injustice is seen in beef, and the effect on both farmers and consumers is most visible right now. In 1980, the top four meatpackers controlled 36% of the market. Since then, deregulation and lack of antitrust enforcement has resulted in historic concentration in the meatpacking industry. Today the top four meatpackers control 85% of the beef market. Currently, consumer prices are at historic highs, while cattle prices remain low.
Corporate ag public relations firms and lobbyists blame the pandemic and increased input costs for rising consumer prices, but if that were the case, then their profit margins would be relatively flat. Instead, corporate meatpackers are raking in historic profits.
We need our Congresspeople to actually represent us and pass laws and policies to reign in corporate control of the food industry.
For example, the bipartisan “American Beef Labeling Act” (S. 2716) would require that meat be labeled where it was born, raised and processed. The “50/14 Spot Market Bill” would require large meatpackers to purchase 50% of their supply on the cash market and not own the livestock for more than 14 days before processing — this would help stop meatpackers from being able to manipulate the price of cattle. And “The Food and Agribusiness Merger Moratorium and Antitrust Review Act” (H.R. 2933 from 2019) would stop mega-mergers of food and agribusiness companies.
Additionally, we need to strengthen and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act, which was adopted to protect farmers and ranchers from the unjustly discriminatory and monopolistic practices we have today.
Darvin Bentlage is a fourth-generation farmer and Missouri Rural Crisis Center member from Golden City, Missouri.