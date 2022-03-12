Farm Bureau leader wary of cost, weather challenges for 2022

Missouri Farm Bureau members elected St. Clair County farmer Garrett Hawkins as the organization’s 15th president in December 2020. He has a long history of involvement with Farm Bureau, and he served as deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture from 2017 to 2019. He is also an active member of the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.
Hawkins farms with his family, and he is the third generation to own and operate the farm where he and his family lives. He says there are a lot of issues farmers and ranchers are following this year.
MFT: What are some of the top policy priorities for your organization in 2022?
HAWKINS: Last year’s state legislative session in Missouri left a lot of unfinished business. We are focused on getting those across the finish line in 2022. Property rights are always important to farmers and ranchers, and we are working to strengthen eminent domain laws to protect our land. In recent years we’ve seen private companies trying to come into our state and take land through eminent domain for private gain. This is wrong and needs to be stopped.
We also have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use COVID relief funds to get broadband internet to our rural areas. Governor Parson has proposed dedicating $400 million to that effort, and we support his plan. We must have access to the internet for our communities to grow and thrive, to deliver telemedicine to rural people, and to bring the latest technology to our farms so we can produce more food, fuel and fiber with less impact on our environment.
MFT: What are some ways the industry can support young farmers and ranchers, and provide opportunities for them?
HAWKINS: Our rural communities have to be strong so that young people will want to come home to a thriving place with a good quality of life. It’s a symbiotic relationship. We need young people to inject their energy and excitement into rural areas, but they need to have a high-quality place to raise their family and put down roots.
MFT: As we get closer to another growing season, what is the outlook like for farmers for this crop year?
HAWKINS: This year is shaping up to be very challenging for farmers. Many input costs had already doubled and tripled with supply chain problems and runaway inflation, and the uncertainty and instability in Russia and Ukraine has only made the situation worse. Meteorologists have raised concerns about prolonged drought being a strong possibility this summer. Gas, diesel, propane and natural gas are all shooting through the roof. I am always positive about agriculture and know our farmers can overcome just about anything thrown their way, but we have some significant things stacked against us as we think about what’s on the horizon in 2022.
MFT: What type of farming operation do you have in St. Clair County, and how did you get involved in Missouri Farm Bureau?
HAWKINS: We have a cow-calf operation in partnership with my brother. We’re in the process of implementing a rotational grazing system, and we’ve introduced small ruminants (sheep) as a way to diversify our farm.
When I was a student at Southwest Missouri State University, I joined collegiate Farm Bureau, and served as our chapter president. I also had the opportunity to serve as a Missouri Farm Bureau Ambassador, and I completed my youth experience by serving as a summer policy intern at Missouri Farm Bureau’s Home Office in Jefferson City. It was those experiences that fueled my passion for advocacy and Farm Bureau. I was blessed to serve on staff at Missouri Farm Bureau for nearly 15 years before returning to our family farm, and today, I’m blessed to serve as Missouri Farm Bureau’s president. My family and I love serving the organization’s more than 140,000 member families.
MFT: What has your experience as Missouri Farm Bureau president been like so far?
HAWKINS: Missouri Farm Bureau serves the full scope of agriculture in Missouri, and that’s a tremendous privilege and adventure. It’s an adventure in the sense that no two farms are alike, and no two days are alike in this role! I’m blessed to be a farmer and to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity where I get to see the impact of Missouri’s farm families at the Capitol in Washington DC, in Jefferson City, and in communities all across our state.
We have a talented and dedicated workforce in every county in the state. Our family of insurance companies provide incredible service to Missourians, and I am proud to lead this organization and all of its members and employees. Each day we’re focused on strengthening agriculture and rural communities. When rural Missouri is strong, our entire state is strong.