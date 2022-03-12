Farm Bureau leader wary of cost, weather challenges for 2022

Missouri Farm Bureau members elected St. Clair County farmer Garrett Hawkins as the organization’s 15th president in December 2020. He has a long history of involvement with Farm Bureau, and he served as deputy director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture from 2017 to 2019. He is also an active member of the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.

Hawkins farms with his family, and he is the third generation to own and operate the farm where he and his family lives. He says there are a lot of issues farmers and ranchers are following this year.

MFT: What are some of the top policy priorities for your organization in 2022?

HAWKINS: Last year’s state legislative session in Missouri left a lot of unfinished business. We are focused on getting those across the finish line in 2022. Property rights are always important to farmers and ranchers, and we are working to strengthen eminent domain laws to protect our land. In recent years we’ve seen private companies trying to come into our state and take land through eminent domain for private gain. This is wrong and needs to be stopped.

We also have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use COVID relief funds to get broadband internet to our rural areas. Governor Parson has proposed dedicating $400 million to that effort, and we support his plan. We must have access to the internet for our communities to grow and thrive, to deliver telemedicine to rural people, and to bring the latest technology to our farms so we can produce more food, fuel and fiber with less impact on our environment.