Letter to the Editor: Ethanol needs better promotion

I recently read your article in the March 26 edition about the sustained corn price due to growing ethanol demand. I, myself, am a strong supporter for the E-85 blend, which is a widely popular fuel for performance-oriented individuals because of its 106 octane rating and engine intake-cooling characteristics. However, all ethanol blends contribute to strong corn demand and a cleaner atmosphere.
With that said, the ethanol industry could still use some help. For instance, the websites and available information needed to locate available E-85 pumps is antiquated. In Missouri for example, to find an E-85 pump is happenstance. The Missouri E-85 locator website is absolutely worthless and hasn't been updated for years. I like to pursue E-85 availability, but find it a challenge, if not impossible to locate the product. Also noted in Missouri, is the number of gas stations that promote “ethanol-free gas.” What a slap in the face! Yes, consumers deserve a choice, but to blatantly rail against ethanol-use is the pinnacle of ignorance. Corn is grown in Missouri also.
While we can admire the growth of renewable fuels, I can't help but think the check-offs, corn growers associations and corn/soybean promotion groups could help promote domestic usage with continued targeted education and advertising.
Pete Coret, Woodbine, Iowa