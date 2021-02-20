Madilynn Lippa — Missouri state winner of the 2021 Growmark essay contest for FFA members

Madilynn Lippa of Montrose, Missouri, has been named the Missouri state winner of the 2021 Growmark essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?”
Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention, according to a Growmark news release.
In her contest entry, Lippa said: “The invention that is going to come into play is a food waste robot in every household. This robot takes food waste in and transports it to a local pig farm. Each robot will be set to recognize food from other foreign materials.”
Lippa is a student at Montrose R-XIV School District and a member of the Montrose FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Shayla Coale.
Here is her winning essay:
Each individual in North America wastes up to 250 pounds of food per year. That is up to 40% of our total food. Annually, the United States wastes 133 billion pounds of food. Designing a way to end food waste forever could solve world hunger and feed livestock.
It takes 700 to 900 pounds of food over five to six months to raise a pig to a finish weight of around 250 pounds. The United States alone wastes enough food to feed nearly 148 million pigs per year. That is roughly double the number of pigs currently raised in the United States.
If we can solve how to keep from wasting food and instead recycle it to feed pigs we can make a difference in our world. We need to stop wasting food and put it to good use. This would save farmers and companies money worldwide.
The first mission is to gain knowledge of the location of every pig farm around the world. In the U.S. the top three pig producers are Iowa, North Carolina, and Minnesota. The pig population has increased about 15 million head since the year 2000. In 2019, the U.S. was home to about 75 million pigs.
There are other reasons why we need to get rid of food waste. Food waste normally ends up in landfills, having a taxing effect on our environment. In fact, food waste is one of the biggest categories filling our landfills. It can generate methane that is 86 times more dangerous than carbon dioxide. This means we are polluting our world through our food waste and trash.
The invention that is going to come into play is a “food waste robot” in every household. This robot takes food waste in and transports it to a local pig farm. Each robot will be set to recognize food from other foreign materials. Any trash given to the robot will be removed and sorted into recycling bins before being sent to the pig farms. This will help to protect the pigs when the waste is given to them.
These robots will have a capacity to hold up to 400 pounds of waste. For families with large numbers, there will be multiple robots available. This will help stop every household across the world from contributing to the food waste disaster. This invention will put an end to the extensive build-up of waste. This would be a huge step forward in eliminating our food waste forever.
I realize the idea of food waste robots is far fetched, but could be a possibility with how our trash removal system is set up today. Robots will be sent to transfer stations to recycle trash and fill trucks with food waste to be sent to the pigs to feed hundreds. These pigs will convert our waste products into fresh pork that can feed the growing populations around the world.