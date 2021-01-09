Forecasters watch dry weather trends

Missouri weather can be difficult to predict, but University of Missouri atmospheric sciences professor Tony Lupo is watching some weather trends to see what they might mean for 2021.

One of those trends is the below-average precipitation during the fall and early winter. Lupo says continued dry weather patterns could set the stage for significant drought next summer. But for now, he is expecting the first few months of the year to produce more normal levels of precipitation.

“I think that January and February are going to be a little colder, and we might see a little more snow than we’ve seen in December,” Lupo says.

Looking at Dec. 1 to March 1 as the winter period, Lupo says temperatures overall in Missouri have been above normal, with a little below normal precipitation. He expects that to change to start the new year, with colder weather and more snowfall.

“The pattern may change in the early part of January,” he says.

Those winter snows, or any precipitation in the winter months, serve an important role for farmers.

“This is the time of year we like to recharge the soil,” Lupo says.

The possible change from the dry weather pattern is needed, or Lupo says it could set the stage for challenges ahead.

“If we don’t change or start getting more precipitation in the spring, we could be looking at a very miserable, hot summer. That’s possible if we don’t see much change in the pattern,” he says.

Predicting the long-term shifts in Missouri’s weather can be tough because a lot of it can depend on shifting La Niña or El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean. These conditions refer to sea surface temperatures, and Lupo says they are “the 800-pound gorilla of seasonal forecasting.”