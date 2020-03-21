As farmers prepare to head back to the fields for planting, they are likely wondering what the year will hold in terms of weather.
Tony Lupo, a meteorologist and atmospheric sciences professor for the University of Missouri, says the summer could be slightly warmer and drier than normal in the state, based on La Niña trends.
“I’m expecting that our spring season will probably be fairly close to normal in this part of Missouri,” he says.
Lupo says the progress away from El Niño toward La Niña conditions is the reason for the summertime switch.
“In the Pacific it’s trending towards La Niña,” he says. “That should mean a warm, dry summer for everybody but the Bootheel, about a degree warmer for most of Missouri and drier than normal.”
The weak El Niño conditions over the winter are shifting.
“The stronger the La Niña tends to get, the hotter and drier it gets,” he says.
However, it can be difficult to predict the timing and duration of transitions from El Niño to La Niña and vice versa.
“You can think of it as an irregular pendulum,” Lupo says. “Back and forth every two to seven years.”
El Niño years, associated with wetter, more mild conditions, happen in back-to-back years more commonly, such as 2014 and 2015.
“Two La Niña years in a row is comparatively rare,” Lupo says.
He says 2011 and 2012, two dry years, were close to back-to-back La Niña years, and the phenomenon happened in the early 1950s and the early 1970s, which saw three straight.
Sometimes, conditions can be neutral — somewhere between the two — for up to five years, Lupo says.
The state of Missouri is also big enough it can see wide variations of weather. And the state can see unusual weather developments, such as this winter.
“I would sum (this winter) up as a bit on the unusual side,” Lupo says. “It was quite a bit above normal temperature, but the snow was above normal, too. That is fairly unique to see both.”
Lupo says there are only five other winters in the last 130 years of records during which Columbia, Missouri, had above-normal temperatures and snowfall.
Northern Missouri should see near-normal precipitation during the spring, and southern Missouri could see above normal, Lupo says.
“They’ve been wet all winter,” he says.
As farmers know, Missouri sees concentrated precipitation in the spring months.
“April, May, June all average over 4 inches of precipitation here in Columbia,” Lupo says. “No other months do that. Those three months give us 34% of our annual precipitation.”
The jet stream brings in a lot of rain in the spring and then brings another peak of precipitation in the fall as it heads back north.
The National Weather Service’s three-month weather outlook is projecting just a slight chance of above-normal precipitation in Missouri during the spring, with southeast Missouri seeing a slightly higher chance, 40-50% of above normal rainfall.
The NWS is also projecting normal temperatures for Missouri during the spring months, with southeast Missouri seeing a slight chance of a little above-average temperatures during that time.