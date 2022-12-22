Mix companion crops for interseeding success

Interseeding companion crops in corn has become widespread but building a successful mix can be complex. Information is accessible regarding which seed choices, application methods, herbicide programs and timing options to use. But understanding why mixes are built and why certain species are chosen can be challenging.
Answering the question, “What should I interseed with?” isn’t arrived at in one response. Instead it’s like working through an equation or a formula – one with variables, functions, common denominators and most importantly, goals.
Considering the dead of winter is upon us, one might think the conversation involving what goes into an interseeding mix is a little late. But just as the combine goes into storage and the shop floor is swept clean for a time, the planning begins for the next growing season. The conversation at hand isn’t merely about how to build the next interseeding mix; it’s a jumpstart to the 2023 farming season.
When it comes to interseeding programs – whether creating a new one or expanding on an existing one – the first focus must be the goal. Besides listing “I want it to grow,” producers must ask themselves what they want their interseeding mix to accomplish. In my Clark and Marathon County region of heavy soils, the most important three goals are increased trafficability, enhanced field-soil profiles and time saved once a post-harvest cover crop is established. There are many other popular goals.
- manure management
- weed suppression
- fertility building
- creating grazing opportunities
- building relationships with landowners
- improved spring-planting conditions in minimum-till systems
Additionally, some producers desire a holistic landscape-management mix – one that leaves residue and maintains living roots through the winter and into spring.
The subject that typically follows in the conversation is whether to have a mix that winter-kills or to choose a mix that will survive the winter cold and continue to grow in the spring. The benefit of having “green in the spring” is continuous stimulation of the soil. Roots developed from the companion crops continue where they left off in the fall. Those roots build more aggregates, reduce plating and compaction, and mellow the top-3 inches of the topsoil.
A mellowed seed bed creates ideal planting conditions without the extra effort of more tillage. The continuous vegetative growth of the companion crops also increases nutrient scavenging, which when terminated will release those nutrients.
Clovers, including red and balansa clovers, are very reliable. Annual ryegrass will often surprise and remain alive into the spring, especially after a mild winter. That doesn’t mean growers do not see a benefit to a winter-kill mix – especially when brassicas are utilized. Dwarf Essex Rape and others have shown themselves to be battle-tested and among the most-consistently-performing companion crops in Wisconsin. They out-muscle compaction, reduced sunlight and other plants – corn excluded.
So why not just choose a mix consisting solely of brassicas? It’s because balance is an important consideration. Just as in life, too much of one thing isn’t necessarily a good thing. A good strategy is to aim for a mix with more than four species. But also be familiar with each companion crop’s carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, as well as the amount of seeds per pound rather than pounds of seed per acre.
- Two pounds per acre of Daikon Radish will yield 1.5 seeds per square foot on the field.
- Two pounds per acre of Dwarf Essex Rape will yield eight plants per square foot.
- Two pounds per acre of oats will yield 0.89 seeds per square foot.
Even though the pounds-per-acre amount is the same, the number of plants in a square foot is completely different.
Another reason it’s important to avoid heavy rates of brassicas is so they don’t choke out beneficial companion crops or rot away too quickly. Brassicas have very-small carbon content and they dissolve rapidly when they begin to decay. That can cause a problem for controlling run-off in early spring because dead brassica plants are quickly processed by microorganisms and will leave the field bare. As a remedy, growers can add greater-carbon-content species that will take longer to break down – such as oats, spring wheat, flax and millet.
Interseeding a companion crop into corn can bring many benefits. The topics discussed are only the tip of the iceberg. Understanding the context and goals of each mix is the first factor for overall success. To carry on the conversation, reach out to a local farmer-led watershed group, county conservation agent or agronomists experienced with companion crops. Or feel free to reach out to me. It may be easy to select a resource from out of state, but sometimes it’s best to seek local expertise.
Matthew Oehmichen is part owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin; email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him.