Due to the desire to reduce labor associated with feeding calves, farmers are using computers and auto-feeders with increasing frequency – especially in the upper Midwest. As with any calf-feeding situation there can be issues with auto-feeders. One of the major issues is the variable daily milk intake by many calves. That can negatively affect feed efficiency and calf growth.
Figure 1 shows the individual milk intake of 18 calves from the same pen fed via an auto-feeder during the fall. Each dot represents the intake of a calf at each day of age. On any given day several calves consumed one-fifth the amount its penmates did – consuming 2 liters versus 10 liters, for example. That demonstrates an extreme variation in intake. Figure 2 shows similar data, this time depicting the individual milk intake of 24 calves also from the same pen, fed via an auto-feeder in the winter.
“Journal of Dairy Science” articles from two separate research groups have discussed such variations with computerized auto-feeders. The same publication reported research from a third research group that studied individually housed calves fed free-choice milk replacer via nipple-buckets. The milk-replacer intake in those calves shows a considerable variation as well. While not all the variation could be explained, some was related to sickness and changes in weather. Similarly, decreased intake in calves fed by auto-feeder has been related to sickness.
Another challenge with computerized auto-feeders is that calves don’t always consume the maximum daily allotment of milk replacer. Research has found that calves allowed to drink as much as 24 liters daily, or 6.34 gallons, only consumed about 60 percent of their daily allotment. Calves allowed as much as 12 liters per day, or 3.17 gallons, only consumed about 80 percent of their daily allotment, indicating a plateau in milk-replacer intake.
The group that fed calves the free-choice milk replacer also observed an intake plateau where minor changes in milk-replacer intake occurred after 2.5 weeks of age. In Figure 3 the colored dots represent individual calf intake; the black line represents average intake. The data shows individual and average intake of milk replacer by calves fed free-choice milk from a nipple from birth to five weeks of age.
Calf health is pivotal for achieving targeted milk intakes, especially in group pens where it can be more challenging for calves to stay healthy. Therefore all protocols that reduce infection and bolster the calf’s immune system should be an integral part of the calf-care program. From intake of excellent-quality colostrum as soon as possible after birth to ensuring cleanliness of feeding equipment and pens, every task needs to be performed in an exemplary manner.
There are ways to mitigate the large variation in milk intake from auto-feeders.
- Reduce the number of calves per nipple to allow more time for each calf to consume its milk allotment. The ideal number depends on the brand and model of the automated feeder, and on the age difference within a group of calves. If there is wide age variation within a pen, it’s important to have fewer calves per nipple.
- Expand meal size to a minimum of 2 quarts. That will increase the likelihood that calves are satisfied after a meal. It should reduce crowding at the nipple and cross-suckling.
- Allow carry-over if possible. That can encourage calves to consume their allotment when the number of calves per nipple is at maximum.
Bear in mind the practice of raising calves in an all-in-all-out manner reduces calf-to-calf infection compared to a continuous-flow system. That’s especially important because pneumonia is often a challenge when calves are raised in group pens.