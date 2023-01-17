Montana Specialty Mills offers contract opportunities for farmers

A crushing and refining company headquartered in Great Falls is continuing to produce specialty products from canola, flax, and mustard that are popular throughout the country. The company, Montana Specialty Mills, has a desire to buy product locally and are reaching out to farmers this winter via a booth at the upcoming MAGIE show (booth G9) in Great Falls, Mont.

Montana Specialty Mills has been in operation since 1997 and built a new plant in Great Falls in 2017 where seeds are crushed and pressed for table-ready products.

Spokesperson Justin Hager said the company offers annual production contracts with farmers in Montana from July to September, as well as spot contracts.

“We hope to get as much local product as possible,” he said.

In addition to the crushing and refining facility in Great Falls, the company also has a seed facility in Conrad, Mont., where whole mustard seed is cleaned.

“Eighty percent of what we do at the Conrad facility is clean the seed and send 50-pound bags of the whole seed to customers who use it in making table mustards, but also as a multiplier and binder for foods like hot dogs, pepperonis, and sauces,” Hager explained.

The Great Falls plant processes organic and non-GMO canola that is used in salad dressings, flash drying of potatoes, as a creamer alternative and in cooking spray. Products leave the plant in a variety of ways, including bulk tankers, rail, or in trucks and trailers.

The company actively recruits farmers to grow the canola, mustard, and flax they purchase. Mustard has gained a bigger following in recent years, according to Hager.

“Canada is the largest producer of mustard and Montana grows about 25 percent of what Canada does,” he noted. “When I started with the company 15 years ago, we really pushed to expand the mustard production in Montana and that has helped cause a shift where 75 percent of the mustard we processed was from Canada and only 25 percent from Montana. But now those figures are the opposite with the majority of the product coming from Montana.”

Encouraging producers to make the shift to mustard took some deliberate effort, Hager noted.

“It really took getting out in front of guys and letting them know what options they had,” he said. “We work to build relationships throughout the state to help make sure we minimize our geographic risk due to things like drought or hailstorms. We now have growers from Plentywood to Kalispell, Sweet Grass to Bozeman.”

In addition to selling products for the food market, meal from the plants is also sold to active farming communities in Montana as animal feeds for dairies and feedlots.

For more information about Montana Specialty Mills, visit mtspecialtymills.com.