More Missouri workers commute to jobs outside their home county

COLUMBIA, Mo. — While the past two years have fueled growth in remote work, most workers in Missouri still commute to their jobs. And some are opting for longer commutes: A new report from University of Missouri Extension shows that more workers in the state are commuting to jobs outside their home counties compared to 20 years ago.
According to the report, about four in 10 workers in Missouri worked outside their home counties in 2002. As of 2019, just over half of Missouri’s workers were “out-commuting” — crossing county lines to get to their jobs, according to a university news release.
This trend has implications for economic development efforts, says Alan Spell, co-author of the report and assistant extension professor at MU’s Exceed-Regional Economic and Entrepreneurial Development program.
Out-commuting grew significantly in both metropolitan and nonmetropolitan counties over the last two decades, but that growth was markedly higher in nonmetro counties. By 2019, in metro counties, 50.5% of workers were out-commuting, compared to 55.9% of workers in nonmetro counties.
This trend demonstrates the importance of “thinking regionally,” Spell said.