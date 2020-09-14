The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service recently named Lori Stern as the organization’s executive director. Stern succeeds Lauren Langworthy who recently joined the staff of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Stern is an advocate for organic and sustainable-food systems. She has experience in public policy related to community and environmental health, social justice and food access. She has owned for the past six years Cow & Quince, a locally sourced, community-supported restaurant in New Glarus, Wisconsin. Contact 888-906-6737 or lori@mosesorganic.org for more information.