Naig: Budget offers ‘bold proposals’ for Iowans

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is excited about some of the proposals included in the state budget introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week.

“The governor indicated … that we don’t want to go back to how we were” before the COVID-19 pandemic, Naig said. “I thought she was very forward-looking. There were some very bold proposals.”

When it comes to agriculture, Naig said Reynolds did not talk about water quality in her condition of the state speech on Jan. 12, but she did talk about a number of important rural issues, such as broadband and health care.

And he said the water quality funding passed several years ago as part of Senate File 512 included $15 million for the fiscal year ending on July 1 and $15 million for the following year as well.

When it comes to the governor’s proposals for the Iowa Department of Agriculture budget, Naig said it is a mostly flat budget with several exceptions where the governor proposed new funding. She agreed with Naig to propose an additional $500,000 for animal disease control in the state.

She also proposed an increase in cost-share funding for renewable fuels.

And the proposed budget includes $500,000 for small-dollar investments in rural business such as meat lockers.

