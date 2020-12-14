 Skip to main content
Nebraska Farm Bureau to Release Agriculture and International Trade Report and Outline Trade Priorities for Biden Administration
WHO: Mark McHargue – President

Jay Rempe – Senior Economist

Jordan Dux – Director of National Affairs

WHAT: Virtual News Conference to Release Agriculture Trade Report and Outline Farm

Bureau’s Trade Priorities for the Biden Administration for 2021

WHEN: Tuesday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. (CT)

HOW: Zoom webinar (video and phone-in option)

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7KqmnhoLR-uK5YlFqBl_ow

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

