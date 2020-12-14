Nebraska Farm Bureau to Release Agriculture and International Trade Report and Outline Trade Priorities for Biden Administration

WHO: Mark McHargue – President
Jay Rempe – Senior Economist
Jordan Dux – Director of National Affairs
WHAT: Virtual News Conference to Release Agriculture Trade Report and Outline Farm
Bureau’s Trade Priorities for the Biden Administration for 2021
WHEN: Tuesday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. (CT)
HOW: Zoom webinar (video and phone-in option)
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7KqmnhoLR-uK5YlFqBl_ow
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.