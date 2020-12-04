As with any new year, dozens of changes are coming for the whole country, along with agricultural producers, the biggest of which may be the new administration under President-Elect Joe Biden.
South Dakota Congressmen Dusty Johnson gave the keynote address at the virtual convention of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association the evening of Dec.3 to discuss some major changes coming to Washington.
Giving the address while on call to cast his vote on the House floor, Congressmen Johnson said that the most important changes coming for South Dakota and other agricultural states is primarily focused around a dramatic changeup in leadership. Both the Senate and House ag committees are fielding new heads, and the new administration is poised to appoint a new executive to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Johnson said that some of the rumored replacements bring a “dramatically different approach” to agriculture.
Even with the change in leadership, Johnson said he is confident that 2021 will be the year of trade for agriculture. The outgoing Trump administration “laid the groundwork” for dozens of trade deals – the most important of which being phase one of a new trade deal with China, he said.
While there has been no indication how the Biden administration will handle the further phases of the established trade deal with China, Johnson said he is concerned that as the Biden administration gets away from President Trump’s “America First” initiative, that they will softball further trade deals.
“The one X factor I’m concerned about is that the Biden administration will want to show the world that the America first agenda is going away under the Biden administration,” he said. “While I’d be fine with giving a good deal to friends (like the UK), I’m concerned about China.”
Johnson spoke about his continued work on the PRICE Act for cattle markets that has been making its rounds through both House and Senate committees. After the USDA investigation into both the Holcomb, Kansas packing plant fire and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the cattle markets, he just wasn’t satisfied, he said.
“I thought it was a pretty big disappointment,” he said. “But what I did like in the report, they acknowledged that the cattle market isn’t working the way it should.”
While the PRICE act would expand current systems to foster new competition for the big four packers, Johnson said nothing that can be done is a silver bullet for the issues in the cattle market.
“None of these are home runs. This won’t magically create a fifth massive player to hold the other four accountable. But it does make grants and introduce feasibility studies to have a better sense of where regional packers can break ground and have an impact,” he said.
One tool for cattlemen that groups have been asking for since its repeal in 2015 – MCOOL or Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling – is still not on the table, Johnson said.
As it stands, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would have to be renegotiated for Canada and Mexico to be on board with COOL, he said. The problem there is that COOL primarily benefits cattlemen while other agricultural services could suffer. Figuring out the price for COOL is an important step, according to Johnson, but not one that will be taken without our North American trade partners.
“I think we’d overpay since it’s such a big deal for the cattle guys,” he said.
Rounding out the question and answer portion of the night, Johnson touched on the Environmental Protection Agency change under the next administration and said that he expects agriculture as a whole to be on the defensive.
“These cabinet appointments are seeing a ‘carbon purity’ test,” he said.
Johnson said there are real opportunities for agriculture to work with a new mindset of adopting carbon-neutral plans and promoting ethanol as a needed fuel alternative, but he said he could also see agriculture as a whole being hurt dramatically if everyone doesn’t come together to stand with one voice.
“Ag country is going to need to come together,” he said.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s virtual convention continues throughout January and February with virtual education sessions that can be found at www.sdcattlemen.org/events.