SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With retirees and cutbacks, some holes had formed in the services of University of Illinois Extension. Shelly Nickols, director of Extension for the University of Illinois, told those attending the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference Jan. 9 she has good news about new staff that will be joining the university and Extension.
Nickols said Kim Kidwell, dean of College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the university, has spent the last year talking to farmers, agribusinesses, conservationists and legislators to determine what they need most from Extension and how to best fill the positions. She repeatedly heard that farmers need more help with economics, stress, conservation and crop issues.
That has led to the rearrangement of jobs and introduction of new positions, Nickols said.
Two new program leaders will be hired to fill the position left open when Suzanne Bissonette retired from Extension and as assistant dean for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the university. One position will focus on agriculture and agribusiness with commercial agriculture and horticulture, including duties with Master Gardeners. The second will focus on natural resources and will include agri-tourism.
Both will overlap on water quality and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, Nickols said.
The ever-present headline topics of economic policy and market outlooks with also be getting expanded services in Extension from two known names at the University of Illinois. Jonathan Coppess, an agricultural and consumer economics professor, will focus on economic policy, and agricultural economist Todd Hubbes on trade outlooks.
A search is also underway for a specialist in farm finance who will work with both family and corporate farms, she said.
New hire Josie Rudolphi, a professor and researcher on stress and mental health, is travelling across the state gathering information and speaking. A second person will be hired work in the field of human development and family studies focusing on stress, Nickols said.
Livestock management is another field where need was identified. There are also searches for two areas in crop science, one for controlled-environment agriculture and another for specialty crop entomology.