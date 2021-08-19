New faculty members bring new ideas

In its first two years, the Dairy Innovation Hub has invested significant resources to recruit new tenure-track faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, UW-River Falls and UW-Madison. Positions were created to help fill critical gaps in expertise needed to best serve Wisconsin’s diverse dairy community. Starting in Fall 2021, four new hires will conduct cutting-edge research and teach on difference-making topics for dairy.
Representing the best and brightest minds, Kate Creutzinger, Grace Lewis and Luis Peña-Lévano will serve as assistant professors at UW-River Falls. Zifan Wan has been hired to serve at UW-Platteville.
As an assistant professor specializing in dairy animal welfare, Creutzinger will establish a research and outreach program that supports Wisconsin dairy farmers and service providers through projects focused on dairy-animal welfare. Her research will leverage UW-River Falls’ laboratory farm with 100 milking cows and 100 youngstock as well as opportunities with commercial dairy farmers in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest.
Creutzinger will teach undergraduate courses focusing on dairy and animal science with an emphasis on dairy cattle management and welfare. She’ll also advise students majoring in dairy science and mentor students with research projects related to her areas of expertise.
Lewis was hired as an assistant professor specializing in dairy processing. She’ll develop a research and outreach program that supports Wisconsin dairy processors, entrepreneurs, farmers and service providers by generating research focused on technology, product development and processing systems in the dairy foods space. Lewis’ research will leverage the University’s newly remodeled dairy pilot plant and opportunities with commercial dairy processors.
Lewis will also teach undergraduate courses in dairy manufacturing and food science with an emphasis on dairy processing and human health. She’ll advise students in the food science and technology program and mentor students with research projects in her area of expertise.
Peña-Lévano was hired as an assistant professor specializing in community economic development. In this position, he’ll establish a research and outreach program in support of Wisconsin dairy farmers, agriculture start-ups, rural entrepreneurs and regional partnerships.
Peña-Lévano will teach undergraduate courses in regional economics, agricultural economics and agribusiness management. He’ll also advise students in the agricultural business, agricultural studies and agricultural marketing communications programs. In addition, he’ll develop co-curricular opportunities for students that align with his research program.
Wan was hired as an assistant professor specializing in dairy food science and management. In that position she’ll focus on dairy-food-product development for domestic and international markets to support Wisconsin dairy farmers, dairy food processors and related service providers. Wan’s research will leverage established processing relationships in Southwest Wisconsin and provide direction for a future dairy pilot plant at UW-Platteville.
In addition to her research, Wan will teach students, educators, civic groups, boards and farmers throughout Wisconsin on topics related to dairy-food-product development. She’ll also mentor students interested in careers in food and dairy processing through real-world research and outreach experiences.
In addition to Creutzinger, Lewis, Peña-Lévano and Wan, Ryan Pralle and Joe Sanford began at UW-Platteville last fall representing the first faculty positions funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub. The first faculty members at UW-Madison are currently being recruited.
The Dairy Innovation Hub represents a $7.8 million per year investment by the State of Wisconsin that harnesses research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls. Funds are used to build research capacity, recruit top talent, conduct innovative research, and engage in outreach and instruction.
Maria Woldt is the program manager of the Dairy Innovation Hub. Email maria.woldt@wisc.edu to reach her.