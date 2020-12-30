New look for DakotaDome and Dakota Farm Show

By Jager Robinson

Tri-State Neighbor Reporter

After a year hiatus due to renovations to the DakotaDome, the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion, South Dakota will run on Jan, 5, 6 and 7.

The newly remodeled venue on the University of South Dakota’s campus in Southeastern South Dakota will feature a brand new west entrance and lobby and a slightly changed floor plan for this year’s event.

While the venue lost a bit of space for exhibitors to set up, John Riles, the vice president of business development and strategy for Midwest Shows, the parent company of FarmShows USA that puts on the show, said this year’s event will be just as exciting for them as it is for the producers visiting.

“(We’re) excited to be back. Many people told us they missed it,” he said. “The DakotaDome had some welcomed updates with elevators and entrances on both the west and east side.”

Perhaps the biggest change visitors can expect is that masks will be required throughout the DakotaDome as a venue rule, and FarmShows USA will be providing masks and hand sanitizer throughout the floor.

“It shouldn’t feel any different (than) when they go shopping,” Riles said.

After a year break and a year that saw many farm show cancellations due to COVID-19, the Dakota Farm Show is expected to be popular event, satisfying some pent up demand. The show is expected to bring in 25,000 agriculturalists from all over the Midwest.

Sanford Health will also be once again providing free health screenings and influenza vaccines throughout the event.