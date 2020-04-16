The agricultural industry has a long-held perspective that working in the business means facing risks beyond one’s control. For decades those risks primarily included weather, the price received for milk, and operating expenses such as inputs, labor and supplies.
Through time some of those risks have been addressed and abated. Crop-insurance programs released in the early 2000s helped agricultural producers offset the risk of weather-related events. Increased focus in management areas compelled astute producers to focus on strategies such as better employee relations, increased retention rates and enhanced farm productivity to offset rising hourly labor costs. New technologies in crop genetics and machinery have boosted efficiency and milk productivity to increase profitability. Many of those areas were once thought beyond one’s control, but producers now have ways to effectively manage and bring about at least some degree of certainty.
During the past five years there has been a level of volatility in milk prices that has surpassed expectations. Optimistic forecasts came and went without materializing. A long-overdue surge in prices was expected to last an extended period of time – only to collapse with the advent of COVID-19.
While no one can say with any certainty how long the current pandemic will last or what will happen with prices, producers do have tools to protect their businesses. Tools exist like Dairy Margin Coverage, Dairy Revenue Protection and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to protect prices and manage margins. They are more effective than the tools available to previous generations of producers.
Wisconsin producers enjoy the availability of a strong well-blended infrastructure of academia, a network of professional vendors and suppliers, and a processing capacity unmatched in other areas of the country. For long-term viability risk-mitigation tools need to be employed to ensure the success of farms of all sizes.
In the past producers who did an exceptional job of taking care of their cows, crops and land could be reasonably assured of success in the dairy industry. Now the rules are different. It’s not just about managing the cows, crops and land. Management also encompasses working with employees and farm consultants, and wisely handling external relationships and prices, capital and technology.
A risk-management plan needs the same level of ongoing monitoring, diligence and attention as that given a newborn calf. Volatility swings in markets have been too large to ignore; being prepared with a sound management strategy provides the opportunity to weather a catastrophic event. Professionals in the industry are available to advise and assist in decision-making; they have a vested interest in each operation’s success.
Producers should reach out to advisers who can counsel them as to which available resources make the most sense for them. Keep in mind many programs and support systems are presently being developed and will continue to be unveiled. For those who don’t have an active risk-management plan in place, there’s no better time to start than right now.