Editor’s note: The following was written by David Oppedahl, senior business economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, for the bank’s November AgLetter.
In the third quarter of 2019, farmland values for the Seventh Federal Reserve District were down 1% from a year ago, despite signs of strength in some areas.
Moreover, according to the 170 district agricultural bankers who responded to the Oct. 1 survey, values for “good” agricultural land were 1% higher in the third quarter of 2019 than in the second quarter.
Farmland values
The district has not experienced a year-over-year change in its agricultural land values of greater than 1% over the past 12 quarters — an unprecedented streak of relative stability in farmland values. Nevertheless, there was substantial variation in farmland value changes among the district’s five states.
Farmland values for Illinois and Wisconsin were down on a year-over-year basis (1% and 2%, respectively), while Indiana and Iowa farmland values were both unchanged from a year ago. The district’s agricultural land values were up 1% from the second quarter of 2019, although Illinois experienced a 1% quarterly decrease.
Challenging weather conditions during planting, a touch of drought in the summer, excess precipitation during harvest and early frost all hampered district crop production in 2019. According to USDA forecasts, the five district states’ harvest of corn for grain in 2019 is projected to drop by 11% from 2018, to 5.88 billion bushels, and their soybean harvest is projected to drop by 21%, to 1.41 billion bushels.
The district states’ corn and soybean harvests would be just the tenth and seventh largest on record, respectively.
For the third quarter of 2019, the average price of corn was 16% higher than a year ago, based on USDA data, while the average price of soybeans was 5.7% lower than a year ago. Still, given the reduced supplies of crops, the USDA recently raised its price forecasts for the 2019-20 crop year for both crops — to $3.85 per bushel for corn and $9 per bushel for soybeans.
When calculated with these price estimates, the projected revenues from the 2019 corn and soybean harvests for district states would decrease from 2018 by 5.1% and 16%, respectively.
Livestock prices were mixed in the third quarter of 2019 relative to the same quarter of last year. Compared with a year earlier, the average prices for cattle and eggs were down 1.5% and 33% in the third quarter of 2019, while those for hogs and milk were up 12% and 17%, respectively.
After a harrowing period of relatively low milk prices, the dairy sector started to regain its financial footing in the third quarter of this year.
Credit conditions
In the third quarter of 2019, agricultural credit conditions for the district were yet again worse relative to a year ago.
Repayment rates for non-real-estate farm loans were down relative to the third quarter of 2018, and loan renewals and extensions were up. Demand for non-real-estate farm loans was higher than a year earlier.
Also, for the first time since the second quarter of 2017, the availability of funds for lending by agricultural banks was up for a quarter relative to a year ago.
In line with these results, the average loan-to-deposit ratio for the district edged down to 78.8% in the third quarter of 2019 from 80.2% in the second quarter (its all-time high). Average interest rates on agricultural loans moved down during the third quarter of 2019, which aided farm borrowers.
Looking forward
Seventy-six percent of survey respondents predicted district farmland values to be stable in the fourth quarter of 2019, 18% predicted them to decrease, and 6% predicted them to increase.
More respondents anticipated farmers to have weaker rather than stronger demand to acquire farmland this fall and winter compared with a year earlier, but the survey results showed the opposite for nonfarm investors.
Additionally, respondents expected a rise in transfers of agricultural properties: 31% of the responding bankers forecasted an increase in the volume of farmland transfers relative to the fall and winter of a year ago, while 17% forecasted a decrease.
For the seventh consecutive year, crop net cash earnings were expected to contract over the fall and winter from their levels of a year earlier: 17% of survey respondents forecasted crop net cash earnings to increase over the next three to six months relative to a year ago, and 63% forecasted these earnings to decrease.
According to the responding bankers, hog, cattle and dairy farmers in the district were yet again expected to encounter diminished net cash earnings over the fall and winter relative to a year ago.
Only 7% of the survey respondents predicted higher net earnings for hog and cattle operations over the next three to six months relative to a year earlier, while 59% predicted lower net earnings.
Prospects for dairy operations looked slightly better, particularly as there were more survey respondents in Michigan and Wisconsin who anticipated higher net earnings for dairies this fall and winter relative to a year ago than those who anticipated lower net earnings.
One responding banker from Indiana observed “an overall sense of unease among our farmers.” Furthermore, a survey respondent from Illinois commented on “trade issues causing most of the uncertainty and stress” among local bank customers.
Though the farm sector is facing some volatility, current conditions could provide opportunities for some. As the Indiana banker wrote, “I expect this market will eliminate highly leveraged operators and allow others to expand their operations.”