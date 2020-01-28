WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Trump administration on Jan. 23 ended federal protection for many of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands, a sweeping environmental rollback.
The policy change, signed by heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, narrows the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.
Since his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump has targeted environmental and public health regulations that he says imposed unnecessary burdens on business. Speaking to farmers in Texas on Jan. 19, Trump repeated his frequent charge that an Obama-era attempt in 2015 to more clearly define what water bodies qualify for federal pollution protection was “one of the most ridiculous regulations of all.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised the EPA for “removing undue burdens and strangling regulations from the backs of our productive farmers, ranchers and rural land-owners.”
NCBA President Jennifer Houston said in a news release, “This is the last regulatory step in a long-fought battle to repeal the 2015 Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule and replace it with common-sense regulation. The 2015 WOTUS rule was an illegal effort to assert control over private property — and we fought to have it repealed — but it also needs to be replaced, and today’s action is the last step in that process.”
National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Ross said the rule change doesn’t change farmers’ commitment to “protecting the environment and implementing on-farm soil health practices like planting cover crops, reducing tillage and more carefully managing crop residue. This new rule gives the flexibility and clarity needed to implement stewardship practices without the threat of government action.”
The changes to the clean water rule have long been sought by builders, oil and gas developers, farmers and others. But environmental groups and public-health advocates say the rollback will allow businesses to dump pollutants into newly federally unprotected waterways and fill in some wetlands.
EPA head Andrew Wheeler told reporters Jan. 23 that states were still free to step in with state protections of waterways if they chose.
“Our rule protects the environment and our waterways while respecting the rights of states and property owners,” Wheeler said. The rollback of the clean-water enforcement “strikes the proper balance between Washington, D.C. and the states,” he said.
The Trump rule narrows the Obama administration’s 2015 definition of what’s a protected body of water and effectively removes safeguards for some waterways that had been put into place with the 1972 Clean Water Act.
The administration says the changes would allow farmers to plow their fields without fear of unintentionally straying over the banks of a federally protected dry creek, bog or ditch. But the government’s own figures show it is real estate developers and those in other nonfarm business sectors that take out the most permits for impinging on wetlands and waterways, and stand to reap the biggest regulatory and financial relief.
Another key change removes federal protections for wetlands deemed not directly connected to a major waterway.
In South Dakota, farmer Arlen Foster said many farmers believe wetlands restrictions went too far even before the EPA adopted the 2015 Obama-era rule.
“These issues illustrate that ... regulations got out of hand and have gone too far,” he said.
The final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the next few days and become effective 60 days after that.
Environmental groups and some states are promising legal challenges.