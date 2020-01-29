AUSTIN, Texas — Farmer and rancher delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention Jan. 17-22 adopted policies to guide the organization’s work in 2020 on key topics ranging from dairy to labor and climate change to conservation compliance.
“Delegates from across the nation came together today to look ahead at issues and opportunities facing farms, ranches and rural communities,” American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal said in a news release from the group. “The 2020 policies ensure we are able to continue producing safe and healthy food, fiber and renewable fuel for our nation and the world.”
Delegates also re-elected American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and VanderWal for their third terms. VanderWal served as chair of the meeting on behalf of Duvall, whose wife, Bonnie, recently passed away.
Delegates updated labor and immigration policies, emphasizing that farmers must see significant changes to the H-2A program. While AFBF has long had policy in place to ensure an “accessible, competitive guest worker program,” the updates address problems with the adverse effect of wage rates and emphasize the importance of year-round program access to all of agriculture.
After a year-long process to review ways to modernize Federal Milk Marketing Orders, AFBF’s delegates voted to support giving individual dairy farmers a voice by allowing them to vote independently and confidentially on rules governing milk prices.
The opportunity to vote on milk pricing rules, along with other proposed changes to marketing orders, will guide the organization during future reform efforts to better coordinate milk supply and demand in the U.S.
Delegates also voted to support the creation of a flexible, farmer- and industry- led milk management system.
There are significant new policies on conservation compliance. Delegates called on the USDA to significantly improve program transparency and due process for farmers. They specifically prioritized changes in USDA’s processes for wetland delineations and the appeals process.
Delegates also adopted a new policy supporting the repeal of “Swampbuster” provisions. The changes highlight growing frustration with conservation compliance practices within the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Delegates voted to support allowing a higher THC level in hemp, giving AFBF staff the flexibility to engage in discussions with regulators about the appropriate legal level, and to increase the window of time farmers are allowed to conduct THC testing, acknowledging the many questions about how the testing process will work and the potential for backlogs.
New policies are on the books supporting science-based climate change research and the documentation of agriculture’s advances toward climate-smart practices. Delegates also made clear they want federal climate change policy to reflect regional variations, but they oppose a state-by-state patchwork of climate change policies.
Beyond policy changes, delegates also elected members to serve on the AFBF board of directors and national program committees.