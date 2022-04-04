ISU ag economist analyzes war’s ripple effect

Editor’s note: The following was written by Chad E. Hart, Iowa State University Extension ag economist, for the university’s latest Ag Decision Maker newsletter.
The crop markets were already on a tear before the outbreak of the Russian- Ukrainian war, and the war provided more support for higher, and more volatile, prices.
The conflict has significant implications for old crop and new crop pricing, along with impacts on ag input costs.
Let me start with that last item first. The war and the economic sanctions being imposed on Russia has redoubled the pressure on the global fertilizer market. While the U.S. currently does not import fertilizer from Russia, many countries in Europe and South America do.
Global fertilizer supplies had already been limited due to a number of factors, including export restrictions imposed by China and Russia, economic sanctions on Belarus, and the curtailing of fertilizer production in Europe given the very high natural gas prices there. All of these events preceded the Russian-Ukrainian war and fed into the high global prices for fertilizer this past fall.
The fallout from the war will continue to limit global fertilizer supplies and support high natural gas prices, leading to continued high prices for fertilizer. Thus, crop production costs are rising dramatically, but crop prices have as well.
The crop most directly impacted by the war is wheat, specifically winter wheat. Russia and Ukraine produce roughly one-seventh of the world’s wheat. Both countries are major exporters. The fight and the associated sanctions lock up and potentially remove some Black Sea wheat from the global market.
The war also impacted the upcoming 2022 crop as the vast majority of Russian and Ukrainian wheat was planted in the fall. Roughly 70% of Russia’s wheat and 97% of Ukraine’s wheat is winter wheat. So the war is likely damaging those crops and reducing expected production in the Black Sea region.
But wheat is not the only crop market impacted. Both the corn and soybean markets have also been pressured by the war. For soybeans, the pressure is indirect. While Russia and Ukraine are not major soybean producers, they are major sunflower producers. In fact, the two countries export roughly 80% of the global trade total in sunflower oil. And given the substitutability of vegetable oils, all of the oilseed markets, including soybeans, have reacted to the war.
The corn market has felt both direct and indirect impacts from the war. The indirect impacts result from the competition between corn and wheat in the global feed markets. The direct impacts come from the growing supplies of corn originating from the Black Sea region. Both Ukraine and Russia have been increasing corn production over the past decade, with most of the production heading to the export markets.
Over the past year, USDA had signaled that Ukraine was poised to capture a larger share of corn exports to China. The war has essentially blocked those crop movements.
As the Russians invaded, old crop prices initially jumped in unison, with winter wheat prices passing corn and catching up to soybeans in percentage terms, before falling back during the first weekend of the war. Since then, price volatility has been experienced in both directions.
The jumps in new crop prices haven’t been quite as large, but they have made the acreage discussion for 2022 much more interesting.
As with old crop prices, the various wheat prices had been trailing corn and soybean prices in the early part of 2022. As the reports on South American production declined, corn and soybean prices worked higher throughout February. The war shot new crop winter wheat prices past corn and soybeans in relative terms, with spring wheat bouncing higher for a brief time, before falling back.
The big swings in prices have created issues along the marketing chain for crops. Some merchandizing locations have pulled spot bids temporarily, while other locations moved their base of their bids from the nearby futures contract (March) to deferred contracts (mainly May), in an effort to reduce cash price volatility and find a better buyer/seller balance (while many folks like to sell $7.50 corn, many others do not like to buy it).
As the real impacts of the war on crop markets are revealed, the price volatility should slowly decline. But until then, producers and end users should expect a bumpy ride.
For those that were able to lock in their input costs this fall, these prices offer significant profit potential. For those who were not able to lock in those costs, the prices are likely still robust enough to provide a profit, but the cost squeeze is definitely building up.