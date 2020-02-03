CHICAGO — The Realtors Land Institute and National Association of Realtors Research Group released the results of their latest Land Markets Survey Jan. 22. The 2019 survey showed sustainable growth in both national land sales and land prices.
Survey respondents reported a rise in sales for all types of land, led by residential and recreational land, according to a news release from the groups.
The median price per acre of land transactions during October 2018 and September 2019 increased to $5,500 from $4,500 during the prior twelve-month period. The increase is mainly due to a higher price per acre of residential land as demand for affordable housing, and the land it is built on, continues to increase.
Although an increase was seen for both land sales and prices, for the second year in a row now growth was at a slightly slower pace than the previous year.
Respondents indicated the slowdown is likely a result of current U.S. economic conditions, financing and local zoning as well as depressed commodity prices.
Additionally, the survey found properties were spending a longer time on the market before selling than in previous years, with land typically on the market 120 days, compared to the typical 90-100 days seen in past surveys.
As for the 2020 outlook, respondents expect a 2.2% sales volume increase in the next 12 months, with the strongest growth being predicted for residential, industrial and irrigated agricultural lands. Despite the predicted increase in sales volume and a predicted increase in land prices for all land types, they expect the land price growth to be slower, at a rate of 1.6% in the next 12 months.
“The land market continues to see local volatility,” RLI’s 2020 National President Kyle Hansen said. “Due to this volatility, it is important to have someone working for you who has a deep understanding of local markets and trends. No property is 100% comparable to another.”
This year marks the sixth consecutive year that the survey has been conducted.