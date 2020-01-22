LINCOLN, Neb. — Rural Nebraskans are more optimistic about their current and future situation than they have been in the history of the Nebraska Rural Poll, according to 2019 results.
Despite some of the challenges faced by rural Nebraska last year, 56% of respondents to the Rural Poll — the largest annual poll of rural Nebraskans’ perceptions on quality of life and policy issues — believe they are better off than they were five years ago, up from 52% in 2018. This is the highest proportion across all 24 years of the study, according to a university news release.
This optimism was also reflected in their outlook on the future, with 52% believing they’ll be better off in 10 years. This was an increase from 49% last year. The poll was conducted in the spring, right after Nebraska’s widespread and historic flooding.
“With the unprecedented disasters we have seen this year, the results are surprising but not necessarily out of the ordinary,” said Jason Weigle, associate Extension educator with Nebraska Extension. “Collective recovery from disasters can create strong feelings of place and pride, as showcased by the ‘Nebraska Strong’ campaign. It remains to be seen whether this uptick in optimism continues as recovery progresses over the next five to 10 years and the agricultural economy continues to languish.”
Rural Nebraskans surveyed have higher levels of satisfaction with many financial items compared to last year. Satisfaction with job opportunities increased from 41% last year to 49% this year, job security increased from 68% to 75%, and satisfaction with financial security during retirement increased from 42% to 48%. Many of these percentages are the highest seen in the past 20 years.
Poll respondents also have positive views of their community. Most rural Nebraskans surveyed rate their community as friendly, trusting and supportive and have a positive attachment to it. Most also say it would be difficult to leave their community.
Residents were also asked about community goals this year. According to the poll, younger people are more likely to have goals for their community, know how to reach those goals and be actively pursuing them.
This year’s Rural Poll was sent to 6,260 households in 86 Nebraska counties in March and April. Responses were received through June 10. Results are based on 1,776 responses, a response rate of 28%. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 2%.