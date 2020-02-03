Founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
Farm Rescue’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop. Livestock feeding assistance is also available to ranchers. Farm Rescue helps farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and Iowa.
Visit https://www.givingheartsday.org/
Visit https://farmrescue.org/