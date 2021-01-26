Initiative aims to help small towns keep grocery stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. — When a grocery store closes, the community suffers. The Rural Grocery Initiative is addressing this problem with a free webinar series aimed at preventing such closures in the first place.
The eight-part series, “Keeping Groceries Alive: Successful Ownership Transitions for Rural Grocery Stores,” will kick off in late January to help grocers plan ahead so that their stores remain open, even after the owners retire or exit the industry, according to a Kansas State University news release.
The Rural Grocery Initiative is a program supported by Kansas State University Research and Extension to provide resources and help sustain independently owned rural grocery stores.
David Procter, co-founder and professor of communication studies at Kansas State University, said that without transition plans in place, grocery stores often abruptly close, leaving communities with limited access to healthy food.
“Over a 10-year period, from 2008 to 2018, we tracked 54 rural grocery store closures,” Procter said. “We’ve learned that if a community can transition ownership and keep their store open during the process, the store is set up for success.”
Upcoming webinars include:
- Jan. 28: Grocery Business Transition Planning: An Overview
- Feb. 4: Understanding Grocery Ownership Models
- Feb. 11: Preparing for Business Transition
- Feb. 18: Assessing Markets and Community Needs
- Feb. 25: Planning Your Business
- March 4: Funding the Transition
- March 11: Recruiting Store Managers
- March 18: Mastering Grocery Store Nuts and Bolts
Rial Carver, a program manager with the Rural Grocery Initiative, says the webinar series will explore various community-supported grocery models. In many cases, according to Carver, some form of community ownership can be a viable option for maintaining a healthy grocery store.
The webinar series is free and open to the public. Grocers, prospective grocers and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom link, individuals can register online at www.ruralgrocery.org.