Editor’s note: The following was written by John Keimig, South Dakota State University Extension youth safety field specialist, for the university’s website.
Fall is a busy time for agricultural producers in the Midwest. Sometimes when people get in a hurry, they don’t pay as much attention to doing things safely.
Every year, farmers are injured or killed in electricity-related accidents. According to the National Ag Safety Database, every year 62 farm workers in the United States are electrocuted.
The changing face of agriculture has raised the need for concern regarding electrical safety.
If the piece of equipment you are operating does make contact with an overhead electrical line, there are things the equipment operator should do:
- Stay on the vehicle, unless there is a fire.
- Immediately contact the local utility company to shut off the power.
- Do not allow any part of your body to touch the equipment and the ground at the same time.
- If there is an emergency, such as an electrical fire, and you must leave the equipment, jump as far away as possible. Shuffle away from where you jumped. Keep both feet in contact with the ground at all times. Shuffling greatly reduces current flow through your body from the ground. Shuffle slowly away from the equipment for at least 100 feet.
- Once you are away from the vehicle, never attempt to get back on or even touch it. Many electrocutions occur when someone dismounts, then gets back on the vehicle, assuming these is no problem.
- Be aware of the location of overhead power lines on your farm and choose a route for your equipment that avoids them.
- Never touch a power line.
- Avoid using ladders, portable augers or irrigation equipment around power lines.