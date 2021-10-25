La Niña arrives, threatening to stoke droughts and roil markets

A weather-roiling La Niña appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.
The phenomenon — which begins when the atmosphere reacts to a cooler patch of water over the Pacific Ocean — will likely last through at least February, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said Oct. 14. There is a 57% chance it will be a moderate event, like the one that started last year, the center said.
Signs have been emerging for months that the pattern was likely forming, marking the world’s second La Niña in a row. La Niña — like its counterpart, El Niño — usually peaks in the Northern Hemisphere’s winter, but its effects can trigger widespread consequences across the globe. Its onset this season could have a powerful impact on agriculture markets relying on South American crops, which could face dryer conditions. Cold and storms tend to favor the U.S.’s Pacific Northwest and northern Plains when La Niña emerges, squeezing regional energy markets.
Due to La Niña, California may see little relief from its ongoing drought, making its wildfire season even worse. The most populous U.S. state usually receives the bulk of its annual water from rain and snow spread between November and April, a pattern La Niña threatens to disrupt by shifting storm tracks north. La Niña will likely spell bad news for farmers in southern Brazil and Argentina as well, where the phenomenon can bring drought, hitting already ravaged production of corn, coffee and soybeans.
Additionally, the Atlantic hurricane season, which has already produced 20 named storms, could see more ahead because of La Niña.
The emergence of a La Niña pattern often brings chilly weather to the northern parts of the U.S. but milder climates in the south. Last year’s winter was the world’s eighth warmest in 142 years of record keeping, according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information.
Forecasters are confident La Niña will persist through the winter because the temperatures deep within the ocean are cooler than normal. By early spring, La Niña will likely fade and the Pacific will return to neutral or near normal state.