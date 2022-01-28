Brazil shrinks U.S. transport advantage

Editor’s note: The following was written by Joana Colussi and Gary Schnitkey with the University of Illinois Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics for the farmdoc daily website Jan. 19.
Traditionally, grain transportation costs in Brazil have been much higher than in the United States, giving a competitive advantage to American production. Much of the reason for this advantage is poorer transportation infrastructure in Brazil.
However, Brazil has been improving infrastructure so that transportation costs are narrowing. In recent years, factors leading to improved Brazilian infrastructure are investments in waterways and new railroads for transporting grain.
In December 2021, for example, the Brazilian government enacted a new legal framework for railways.
Historically, Brazil has always significantly depended on long- distance trucks for cargo hauling between the main producing regions and the southern ports. In the last decade, Brazilian grain export facilities along the Amazon River are gaining a share of Brazil’s growing exports. For these northern ports, waterways play a more significant role in carrying corn and soybeans.
Logistics changes
During the last few decades, crop production in Brazil has expanded. Over the past 10 years, the share of exports from northern ports grew from 14% to 32%. Between 2011 and 2020, Brazilian exports of corn and soybeans through the northern and northeastern ports increased by 410%, from 8.3 million tons to 42.3 million tons, according to data from the National Association of Cereal Exporters and the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Law of Ports, enacted in 2013, stimulated investments in the North and Northeast terminals. The legislation defined rules for port terminals, incentives for private investments, and competition in the sector. Since then, the National Waterway Transport Agency has authorized 92 service terminals to operate in the “Northern Arc.”
The year the law went into effect, the port terminals in Pará exported 1.9 million tons of grain. In 2020, the terminals in the northern state shipped 20.7 million tons of soybeans and corn.
One of the main roads connecting the ports of Pará to Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest grain producer, is BR-163. The 663-mile stretch of BR-163 from Sorriso, North Mato Grosso, to Pará was completed in late November 2019. Using this new route, it takes about two days to ship grain by truck to terminals in Pará.
As in the United States, this region’s proximity to ports lowers transportation costs, giving farmers a better price than their counterparts in other areas. In Brazil, short-haul trucking averages about 440 miles from farm to rail and barge terminals. In the United States, the average distance from farm to inland grain elevator terminals is about 25-100 miles.
Brazil has several projects underway to increase the efficiency of its transportation system. One is a new North-South railway line connecting northern Mato Grosso to a waterway in Pará, reducing the distance grains need to travel by truck.
In December 2021, the Brazilian government enacted a new legal framework for railways, creating regulations that enable the private sector to invest in the railway sector. Another project approved in Congress will encourage cabotage. Called “BR do Mar” (essentially Road of the Sea, in free translation), the initiative enacted in January 2022 will change rules to increase the supply of ships, including from foreign companies, and thus increase competition and lower navigation costs.
These new regulations and investments led the Brazilian government to project that barge and rail will play a more significant role in ferrying crops to port over the next five years. From 2019 to 2025, the share of highways for general cargo in Brazil is expected to decrease from 61.1% to 30%. Meanwhile, the role of railways in moving grain to ports will grow from 20.7% to 35%, and the role of waterways will more than double, from 13.6% to 29%.
With the expansion of railways and inland waterways, the dependence on long-distance (direct) highway transport will decline and the demand for short-distance transport to supply the terminals directly will increase.
Catching up
The historical U.S. transport cost advantage has decreased in recent years, as Brazilian costs declined. In 2020, for example, the cost per metric ton (mt) to ship soybeans from Mato Grosso through the port of Santos (South) to Shanghai, China, was $92.04, and from Mato Grosso through the port of Santarém (North) was $72.86.
By comparison, in 2020, the cost of hauling U.S. soybeans from Minnesota to ports on the Gulf of Mexico for export to Shanghai was $86.44, and from Iowa, $79.43.
In 2015, the cost per metric ton to ship soybeans from Sorriso (Mato Grosso) through the port of Santos to Shanghai was $109.86, about $40 more than from Davenport, Iowa, through the U.S. Gulf. In 2020, this difference fell to $13. In five years, Brazilian transportation costs along this route declined 16%, while American costs increased about 14%.
In 2020, the cost per metric ton to ship soybeans from Sorriso (Mato Grosso) through the port of Santarém to Shanghai was $72.86, about $14 less than Minneapolis (Minnesota) and $7 less than Davenport, Iowa.
Logistical challenges are likely to persist in Brazil in the coming years because of infrastructure deficits. According to data from the National Confederation of Transport, the Brazilian highway system encompasses 968,863 miles, with nearly 14% of the roads paved. Meanwhile, the U.S. highway system consists of 4,124,867 miles, with 70% of U.S. roads paved.
