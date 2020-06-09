Tiffany Neuheisel is a senior at River Valley High School in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The daughter of Tysen and Debra Neuheisel, she grew up on a 110-cow dairy farm owned by her father and grandfather. She’s the fifth generation of her family involved in dairy. Throughout her high school career she was active in duties on the farm and she conducted her Youth Apprenticeship program through the dairy. She was involved in the River Valley FFA chapter, holding the positions of vice-president 2017-2019 and president 2019-2020. She served on multiple committees in her chapter and organized many facets of the annual River Valley School Fair. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a dual-course study in agricultural business and dairy science.