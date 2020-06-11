Allison Gundrum is a senior at Slinger High School in Wisconsin. A member of the Slinger FFA, she’s worked more than 1,153 hours in the past two years at Stone House Dairy near Hartford, Wisconsin. She takes care of calves and young heifers six out of seven days each week, ensuring they’re healthy, fed correctly and have a clean area to live in. She’s learned how to administer vaccinations, monitor nutritional needs and operate a skid loader. She’s also developed her leadership and decision-making skills while managing calves on the farm. She’s the 2020 Slinger FFA proficiency-award winner for dairy production.