Melissa Konkel is a senior at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. She was an FFA Star Farmer finalist; her SAE was dairy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in microbiology and dairy science.
Melissa Konkel is a senior at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. She was an FFA Star Farmer finalist; her SAE was dairy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in microbiology and dairy science.
Melissa Konkel is a senior at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. She was an FFA Star Farmer finalist; her SAE was dairy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in microbiology and dairy science.
Contributed
Melissa Konkel is a senior at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. She was an FFA Star Farmer finalist; her SAE was dairy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in microbiology and dairy science.
Melissa Konkel is a senior at Big Foot High School in Walworth, Wisconsin. She was an FFA Star Farmer finalist; her SAE was dairy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in microbiology and dairy science.