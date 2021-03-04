Nexus introduces dairy innovations

Each year dairy producers attend the Professional Dairy Producers® Business Conference in search of the newest research, technologies and information to make their farms more productive and sustainable. The new Nexus™ stage at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference will give attendees a sneak preview of the creative products, services and inventions being cultivated within the dairy industry.
Five inventors and idea-generators will each deliver a 15-minute TED-Talk-style overview of an idea, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback. Each presentation will be professionally moderated and delivered once each day.
“The Nexus stage is the perfect fit for the PDPW Business Conference, bringing together the most innovative and forward-thinking dairy farmers with new ideas that could shape the future of the dairy industry,” said Katy Schultz, dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wisconsin, and PDPW Board president. “We’re excited about this platform to unveil the ideas and collaborations that are ripe within our dairy community.”