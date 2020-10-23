DANVILLE, Iowa — Harvest has been plodding along for John Woodruff. The Des Moines County farmer said despite some drier conditions this year, it’s been a pretty normal season overall.
“We just got beans done (Oct. 10),” Woodruff said. “Beans were average, corn has been good so far. It’s actually been a pretty good year.”
Woodruff said a few timely rains in August helped the Southeast Iowa crop out, and great harvesting weather has allowed for a little less stress in the fields. Compared to some areas, he noted that it’s been a typical season overall on his farm. That has allowed farmers to take a little more time in their fields, based on the bare look of fields in the region.
As of the Oct. 13 USDA Crop Progress Report, Southeast Iowa was 36% harvested for corn, while soybeans sat at 63% harvested, behind the pace of those in western Iowa who dealt with extreme drought and storm damage.
After a fairly typical season, Woodruff said he doesn’t expect much to change for his crop decisions in 2021.