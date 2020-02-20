OWATONNA, Minn. – Free parking and free admission are waiting for you at the North American Farm & Power Show, Steele County Fairgrounds Four Seasons Centre.
Show hours are Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Four Seasons Centre is located at 1525 South Elm Ave., Owatonna, Minn.
New for 2020 is a daily grand prize drawing courtesy of Miner’s Outdoor & Rec. A Husqvarna 525LK Trimmer will be given away at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and another will be given away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. On the last day of the show, Saturday, March 21, one lucky guest’s name will be drawn for a Husqvarna chainsaw.
Brock Nelson, Tradexpos show director, hopes offering three grand prizes entices guests to attend more than one day of the show. Guests – 18 and over – may register at the information desk in the lobby of the Four Seasons Centre. The tumbler will be emptied after each drawing, so there’s a new chance to win each day.
What hasn’t changed in the 2020 show is the opportunity to visit with hundreds of ag business professionals.
Companies and consultants are ready to meet with farmers and farm families to discuss agriculture needs for 2020 and beyond. They’ll be presenting thousands of items for farmers to see and consider for their own operations. The real gold at the North American Farm & Power Show is the knowledge and farm experience of the entire ag community gathered at the Steele County Fairgrounds for three full days.
Normally sporting a 30,000-square-foot ice arena and a 22,000-square-foot ice arena, the Four Seasons Centre can hold more than 300 booths with additional lots available outside for the really big equipment.
It’s exciting to see the latest in farm machinery all cleaned up and ready for the start of the growing season. The region is home to livestock operations too, and guests can see the latest in silo equipment, livestock feeding equipment, cattle handling equipment and manure spreaders.
Farm building companies, pressure washers, welding tables, tools, renewable energy equipment, and many grain dryers are located throughout the show.
Seed companies, farm service cooperatives, fertilizer distributors, pesticide companies and crop consultants will be available to answer questions.
Consultants and experts from conservation districts, state and federal agencies will attend to discuss policies and programs that are available.
As is tradition, the Minnesota FFA will hold a silent auction all three days. This is a great opportunity for people to donate to FFA and take home some awesome prizes. The auction closes at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Throughout the three days, the upstairs classroom, above the trade show, has a full schedule of seminars and talks.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, the Linder Farm Network will be hosting “Farm Business Succession Planning.” That is followed at 1 p.m. by a University of Minnesota sponsored discussion on swine diseases.
Linder Farm Network organized Friday’s session that begins at 9 a.m. Terri Moxley of 40 Square Cooperative Solutions will present, “The Health of Minnesota’s Ag Population.”
Friday, March 20 afternoon session begins at 12:30 p.m. for Commercial Animal Waste Technicians (CAWT). The four-hour-course is part of the renewal process for this licensure. Please bring your CAWT license card to class, and there is a small fee. The CAWT workshop is open to farmers who are interested in learning more about new manure nutrient guidelines, recordkeeping and biosecurity.
On Saturday, the Southern Minnesota Irrigators Association will hold their annual meeting.
That will be followed by a presentation by Saddle Butte Ag discussing various cover crops that are finding their way into the Minnesota landscape.
Full event information can be found online at tradexpos.com. The tradeshow opens at 9 a.m. each day and closes at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The event ends at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We will have latest and greatest in ag technology,” said Nelson. “Come and look how to improve your farm.”
Please use one of the photos provided: The trade show floor of the 2018 North American Farm and Power Show was full of people, equipment and vendors. Photo by Peter Scharpe.