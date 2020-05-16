FOREST GREEN, Mo. — Like a lot of farmers, Mitchell Rice was excited to get back in the field and start spring planting once the weather cooperated. After a stretch of cold, wet weather, he started planting corn on April 20.
It ended up being a very productive week — the most productive week for farmers in his area. Rice farms in Chariton and Randolph counties in North Central Missouri.
“We were able to get approximately two-thirds of our corn in the ground that week and finish up the last of the corn fertilizer,” he said.
Some farmers nearly finished up with corn planting, but others were just able to get started when the next round of rains hit. The weeks that followed were mostly wet, but Rice was hopeful for more planting progress.
“Most farmers are hoping to miss the predicted rains this week, with ambition to finish planting corn and switch planters over for beans,” Rice said, speaking in early May.
The early corn looks like it is off to a good start, he said.
“Some of the first corn planted is starting to spike with a good stand,” Rice said.
Though farmers have been finding windows to get the corn crop planted when they can, the weather continues to have an impact, with planting progress lagging behind recent trends.
According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report dated May 4, Missouri’s corn crop was 44% planted, compared to 48% at this point last year, and 67% for the five-year 2015-2019 average.