GARDNER, Ill. — Harvest season for Scott Halpin started pretty much on schedule in September in Northeastern Illinois. It has been more straight-forward than planting season, which started early, but heavy rains led to some replanting in Grundy County and neighboring counties.
“We replanted a bunch,” he said.
He farms with family, growing corn, soybeans and baling some hay along with raising Angus cattle.
Halpin and his brother, Chris, started the harvest season with corn and switched to beans when beans were ready as the later-planted or replanted corn dries down a little more.
“Yields are a little lower than we expected,” he said.
The crops looked decent over the summer, but once harvest got rolling, they could see there were more areas of lower yields than they had counted on. Even though soybean yields are a little lower than last year, they are stable for the area, he said.
On Oct. 8, nearby fields were ripe with combines, with dust flying in all directions.
“A lot of beans were harvested in this area this week,” he said Oct. 13. “Things are pretty decent.”