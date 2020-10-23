HULL, Iowa — Harvest is moving right along for John Tiedeman and his neighbors.
“We probably have four days left,” he said Oct. 14. “I would say we’re 80-90% done. We had anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of rain (Oct. 11-12), but we were back in the field a couple days later. That’s the only delay we’ve had.”
The growing season in Northwest Iowa was capped by a late-summer drought. Tiedeman says both corn and beans dried down well in the field — perhaps too well.
“I think we probably lost some volume because everything is so dry,” he says. “The highest corn we brought in was 18.5%. We haven’t run the dryer yet.”
Tiedeman says yields are “surprisingly good” considering the dry weather. Some beans hit 80 bushels per acre, with corn anywhere from 50 to 300 bushels.
“I don’t think anyone expected the yields we have,” he says.
Tiedeman says rootworm beetle numbers were high.
“That’s a problem for next year,” he says.
While some sprayed insecticide for aphids and spider mites, he says the pressure wasn’t as high as it usually is in a dry year.