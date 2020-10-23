FAIRFAX, Mo. — A soggy spring and a dry summer seem pretty minor to Larry Hecker. A year ago, much of his Northwest Missouri ground was under water after the Missouri River came pouring through a nearby levee.
“We didn’t even get to work this field since it was under water so long,” says Hecker, who farms in Atchison County.
Despite the flooding, he says the ground worked up well when he started spring planting.
“This gumbo, it was in pretty good shape,” Hecker says. “I don’t think it has ever worked up any better.”
Bean yields were in the 50-60 bushels per acre range, he said Oct. 14. He expected to start harvesting corn in a few days.
“We had some strong winds come through here the other night, and it took everything but the stalks and ears,” he says.
Hecker says he has heard of corn yields in the 200-bushel range. He says the wet spring was hard on some of the crop, particularly river bottom ground.
“I’m hearing of good yields in the hilly ground,” Hecker says.