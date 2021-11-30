Nov. 29, 2021: Hot, dry summer pulled down yields

This spring started off wet and unpredictable. Many acres were replanted multiple times, but the crop was put in. Early rains brought lush pasture and a pretty crop. The wheat crop took a flattening storm two weeks before harvest. It was a very challenging harvest, but turned out to be bountiful. Everyone expected corn and soybean yields to be astounding, but dry, hot July and August weather pulled yields back. They turned out to be very average or less for most. But, we’ve all gotten our work wrapped up for the most part. Hopefully some pond-replenishing moisture is in our future!
