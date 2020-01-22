Andrew Yang stands out in the crowd at any presidential event. At 45 he is one of the younger individuals running for president this year. He is also one of the few minority candidates. Add in the fact that he does not have anything resembling a traditional political background and you’ve got a bit of a trifecta.
And a Yang rally is also a bit different.
“I’m a numbers guy,” he told the crowd at a recent Des Moines event. His followers call themselves “the Yang Gang” and wear hats and shirts that simply say “math” on the front.
Yang’s parents immigrated from Taiwan to attend college in the United States. Yang grew up in New York and earned a degree in economics and political science from Brown University, as well as a law degree from Columbia. He worked briefly as a corporate attorney before becoming an entrepreneur, including time in a health care startup and as CEO of a company that offered test prep programs.
In 2011 he started Venture for America, a non-profit aimed at helping top college graduates become entrepreneurs.
Yang, like Donald Trump and several other Democratic candidates this time around, has never held public office. As a little-known figure with no political experience, he was not considered a serious candidate by some analysts, but he has a strong following on the campaign trail, pushing entrepreneurship and bold economic proposals.
His headline proposal in the campaign has been something he calls “the freedom dividend.” In practical terms, it is the idea of providing a universal basic income of $1,000 per month ($12,000 a year) for every American adult over the age of 18. He argues such a policy would improve national economic growth and could be paid for through a value-added tax and efforts to stop tax avoidance by large corporations. He calls it a part of the “trickle up” economy.
The idea is not completely new, Yang argues, saying Alaska already uses oil income to distribute money to its residents. And he says economists have discussed the idea since the 1960s.
Yang said Donald Trump got elected in large part by appealing to blue-collar workers who have lost jobs in recent years. Yang says the biggest reason for the loss of manufacturing jobs is automation. No amount of protectionism will change that trend, Yang argues. Instead, he says the government must help to re-train those workers and to find them jobs in new areas.
“We’re scapegoating immigrants for something immigrants have virtually nothing to do with,” he said at the Des Moines rally.
He also said he wants to bring back the idea the next generation should be expected to be better off than the last one.
“I have seen the future and it’s not something I’m willing to accept,” he said of the idea that things are getting worse rather than better.