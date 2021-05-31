Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Lessons from Vietnam carry through life for Kansas farmer
Rural Life

Lessons from Vietnam carry through life for Kansas farmer

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

Vietnam veteran and longtime farmer John Krob of Cuba, Kansas will always remember that moment he learned he was going into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. “I had started teaching school in Washington, Kansas in 1968, and got drafted,” he said.

+5
For the love of ranching
Livestock

For the love of ranching

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

When Sara Grim thinks of the work her grandmother Zella Sutton had to do when she first came to their rough and hilly ranchland along the Miss…

+2
Back at the ball
Rural Life

Back at the ball

With an extra year to plan because of COVID-19, Cattlemen's Ball hosts Scott and Pat Mueller and their committees have added new attractions ranging from a tractor-pulling contest to a simulated shooting gun range.