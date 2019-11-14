Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin recently launched an online tool to offer dairy producers a comprehensive array of resources from premier suppliers in the industry. From a central hub, PDPW Prime™ directs users to the digital storefronts of hundreds of service and product providers.
Searchable by industry category, company name or keyword, PDPW Prime also affords suppliers a convenient forum for announcing PDPW farmer specials, launching products and promotions, and sharing documents and videos.
Visit www.pdpw.org/pdpwprime or contact email@pdpw.org or 800-947-7379 for more information.