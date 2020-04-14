Sale Name: Open Gate Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale

Location: Simms, MT

Date: 04/08/2020

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

65 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,658.00

25 Open Replacement Heifers $1,114.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 4 $9,500 GY 303; a 2/20/19 son of Gibbs 0601X Raisin Cain to Bessette Ranch Co.; Loma, MT

Lot 38 $8,500 GD 387; a 2/3/19 son of Connealy Spur to Bignell Ranch; Helmville, MT

Lot 49 $7,750 GY 012; a 1/15/19 son of OGRDX203 to Mitch Johnson; Fairfield, MT

Lot 53 $7,500 GC968; a 2/3/19 son of GW Luck Man 644N to Mitch Johnson; Fairfield, MT

Lot 70 $7,250 GY891; a 2/23/19 son of TJ Cowboy Up 529B to Roger Donsbach; Volberg, MT